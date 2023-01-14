My Hero Academia Season 6 Pulls Off An Old-Fashioned Jailbreak

My Hero Academia has repeatedly proven that Tartarus is no joke, yet this episode makes the jail look simultaneously the most fierce and pathetic that it’s ever been. There are literally thousands of bullets that are fired as Tartarus’ top technological security attempts to stop Shigaraki and his army of High-End Nomu. The endless whir of bullets just becomes background noise to these villains and it doesn’t slow them down in the slightest. If anything, “Tartarus” underscores the nigh-invincible status that Shigaraki has reached.

Shigaraki effortlessly and expertly cycles through Quirks and mentally communicates with All For One so that every single one of his decisions is a calculated strategy of perfection. It’s genuinely chilling and “Tartarus” adds to this tension with how the episode largely stays on Shigaraki’s vicious jailbreak rather than juxtapose it with Deku or any of the heroes’ progress (although their perspective isn’t wholly absent here). “Tartarus” doesn’t need to remind the audience of the heroes’ optimism or strength since this installment thrives through its celebration of just how perfect Shigaraki has become.

Shigaraki’s takedown on Tartarus is so destructive that it looks like it’s the aftermath of some massive kaiju or mecha attack. The Nomu have always been a decent danger to society, but in “Tartarus” they’ve never seemed more intimidating. They easily deflect artillery as if they’re pebbles. It also cannot be stressed enough how terrifying All For One looks in his heavily scarred husk of a body who constantly looms and gloats over humanity.

The purpose for all of this prison peril is primarily to free All For One, but that’s not Shigaraki’s only goal here. He’s instrumental in the release of multiple incarcerated heavy-hitters, like Muscular, who are now back in the mix. Spinner also goes through his introspective arc of disillusionment over a very concentrated period of time. One of the biggest advantages to Shigaraki’s prison break is that it marks the introduction of Lady Nagant. “Tartarus” keeps this female antagonist’s purpose and power a mystery, but audiences likely know that she’s set to be a major player in what’s to come if the new opening credits are to be taken at face value. There’s only a tease of Lady Nagant at this point, but she’s already an exciting new pawn on Shigaraki and All For One’s chessboard.

This chaos is accompanied by an extended primer on All For One’s legacy, which is appropriate considering his return to freedom. A lot of these details have been previously covered, albeit not from the villains’ own perspective. Every fact that’s presented also hits with a greater impact since All For One is now loose and a tangible threat and not just some boogeyman from a precautionary history lesson. On that note, each episode from this season of My Hero Academia further validates Hero Killer Stain’s wild claims from all the way back in season two. It would not at all be surprising if “Stain Was Right” graffiti begins to accompany the growing traces of anti-hero propaganda.

“Tartarus” also plays with a curious stylistic element that alerts the audience of what time it is during certain pivotal moments of the villains’ plan of attack. These punctual check-ins are largely superfluous, but they do reinforce how much carnage Shigaraki can accomplish in only a few minutes’ time. Every second that passes is another moment where the villains gain greater power.