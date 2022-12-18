My Hero Academia Introduces An Incredible Pro Hero Name

Best Jeanist returns and restrains the gargantuan Gigantomachia, but the episode’s title really buries the lede, which is that “Threads of Fate” also marks Lemillion’s glorious Quirktastic comeback. My Hero Academia’s sixth season has been incredibly busy and Mirio Togata’s struggles feel so in the past that his appearance makes for an effective surprise. Togata blazes into action at the exact moment when Midoriya feels most helpless and like the heroes haven’t accomplished enough in this war.

Lemillion’s Permeation presentation is a gorgeous standout in an episode that’s full of stunning animation and action. It’s a beautiful moment of inspiration for both characters and another strong celebration of My Hero Academia’s exceptional and copious supporting cast. Nejire Hado takes a major blow and it’s effective because this wounded symbol of innocence becomes a reminder of what’s at stake, but it means even more in the context of Togata being by her side and two-thirds of The Big 3 suffering in stride together.

“Threads of Fate” uses Best Jeanist and Lemillion to push these battle proceedings along. However, the fiery feud between Shoto and Dabi is still far from over and consumes a large portion of this episode. Visually, these two contrasting flames look incredible, especially when they clash. Flames have never looked better in My Hero Academia, but what’s most memorable about this encounter is the words exchanged between these estranged siblings.

Dabi boasts that he feels nothing for his former family and that he’s finally free to kill them, which is absolutely chilling, especially once Shoto thinks this appeal to reason will help snap Dabi out of this funk. If anything, “Threads of Hope” reiterates that Touya Todoroki is officially dead–and has been for some time–and that there’s no coming back from the dark side for Dabi. This rageful vengeance has become his entire personality. His utter glee over the realization that his father is “broken” is some of the darkest material to ever come out of the series.

Bakugo isn’t forced to reconcile with a shattered role model, but Best Jeanist’s return still awakens a very primal side of the young hero. Bakugo’s showcase in “Threads of Fate” is powerful, both in a physical and emotional sense. It means so much to see Bakugo push himself beyond his limits to selflessly save others. It’s such a beautiful evolution of his character and how far he’s come from a reactive bully. There’s a moment in “Threads of Fate” where Shigaraki mumbles out a few detached words, “I have to stop itching,” which speak towards his eternal struggle for acceptance and satisfaction. However, Bakugo has just as bad of an “itch” to prove himself to his former mentor and current colleagues.

There are some special sequences in “Threads of Fate,” but all of these setpieces immediately pale in comparison to Bakugo’s boastful announcement of his Pro Hero name, Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. In an anime that’s full of ridiculous alter egos, Bakugo’s is by far in the top one percent and perfectly encapsulates his chaotic personality. The name itself is fantastic, but it also leads to the sublime exchange between Bakugo and Togata where the Big 3 hero compliments Bakugo’s name by telling him that “It’s fun,” only for Bakugo to retort with, “It’s not supposed to be.” It’s excellent interplay that highlights the beauty of My Hero Academia and its eclectic characters and themes. It’s so nice that broad and hilarious moments like this can occur in the same episode where Dabi mocks his father’s failures while he tries to kill his brother.