MTV’s Catfish Hosts Get Real: Psych Evaluations, Scammers, and the Moments They Can’t Air

Then there’s the drama, of course. Every episode of Catfish is packed with surprising revelations and inevitable confrontations, and more than a few episodes have led to memorable encounters, not just for the people who wrote into the show to discover the truth about their elusive crush, but for the hosts themselves. Schulman cites an installment that saw him fling Jerez Nehemiah Stone-Coleman’s phone into a nearby lake when he wouldn’t engage with the team. The notorious scammer was later sentenced to 21 months in prison for a host of other crimes.

Crawford namechecks a standout episode with repeat Catfish offender Ashley Taylor. “That’s the one where I think I won Catfish fans over. I think that they realized, ‘Okay, this girl, she’s got it. She can replace Max and do her thing; she can hold her own.’ Ashley called me a bitch three times. They only aired that she said it once, but it was three. And she called me ‘the help.’ She really came for me.” During our interview, it’s clear that the duo’s vibrant onscreen dynamic is extremely real, with Schulman trying to get a rise out of Crawford, only to get clapped back. “I don’t know why her calling you ‘the help’ was offensive, you’re helpful,” he teases, and Crawford retorts, “No! That is NOT what she meant!”

The hosts are on a pretty punishing schedule. Each episode of Catfish takes around five months to complete, and even though the pair are only filming for a sliver of that process, they film throughout the year, traveling from hotel to hotel, with no real start or stop. “We’re always in production,” Schulman explains. “It’s an ongoing cycle.”

A lot happens in pre-production, way before the person who wrote into the show and their catfish can even step in front of the camera. With emotions running high, hearts broken, and lies exposed, no one wants a Catfish confrontation to explode into violence or harm for anyone involved. “Everybody who comes on the show is pre-screened by a psychiatrist,” reveals Schulman.

Crawford adds that the main subjects, including the catfish, actually go through two or three rounds of psych evaluations before they get clearance. “Before I got the job full time, even I had to get a psych evaluation, to make sure that I could handle the topics we discuss. But a lot of the things that we talk about on the show don’t make it to air because they’re personal, or could land somebody else in a bad spot if they were to share it. Like, if it’s not a public court case, it can’t be discussed on television.”

Recent episodes of Catfish have exposed scammers in impoverished countries who view the act of catfishing comparatively wealthy Americans as a way out. Schulman says these experiences caught him by surprise. “I don’t want to say ‘not all scammers are bad people,’ because I do think a lot of them probably are, but it was a really interesting insight into their stories. It’s been educational, both emotionally and politically, to meet some of these people and hear where they’re coming from and why they’re doing what they’re doing.”