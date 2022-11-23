MST3K Turkey Day 2022: How to Watch the Marathon This Thanksgiving

Mystery Science Theater 3000 goes with Thanksgiving Day like turkey goes with gravy. The show made its debut on Thanksgiving back in 1988 and there have been many, many Turkey Day marathons throughout the years, no matter if the show itself was active or not. Usually, MST3K Turkey Day meant getting to see six beloved episodes in a row over the course of the day. If you were lucky, there would be news about the next time we would see the show make a comeback.

Turkey Day 2022 is a different feathered beast. Right now, MST3K is in the tail end of its thirteenth season. Since March of this year, new episodes have been debuting on the Gizmoplex, a streaming service dedicated to riff-based entertainment. Twelve of the thirteen episodes have aired so far (one of which is in 3D!), while we’re just weeks away from Christmas Dragon.

With MST3K in full swing right now, we aren’t just getting a 12 hour marathon like most years. No, this time we’re getting just over TWENTY HOURS of MST3K! That’s ten episodes and a little Season 13 short for extra spice.

MST3K Turkey Day Marathon 2022 is Surgically Enhanced

The marathon will be hosted by current MST3K villains Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and Synthia (Rebecca Hanson). Part of the gimmick of this year’s Turkey Day is that the older episodes are now “surgically enhanced.”