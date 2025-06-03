Love, Death & Robots Is A Love Letter To Sci-Fi, Animation, and Adaptation

“We try to curate the perfect mix. So we have a little something for everybody,” creator Miller elaborates. This has been one of the secrets to Love, Death + Robots’ success. Each collection of episodes is truly unique and feels like a pulpy paperback of short stories. In fact, Love, Death + Robots has even published collections of each season’s stories. “All the money goes to the authors,” Miller proudly adds. “We want people to read the stories! Forget about making them into movies.”

Love, Death + Robots has resonated with science fiction fans who appreciate captivating and concise storytelling. That being said, Love, Death + Robots is also a visual extravaganza that pushes just as many boundaries in animation. Four seasons in, the series has worked with nearly two dozen animation studios from around the globe to tell these eclectic stories. Pairing the right studio with the proper episode is a pursuit that’s just as important as the story selection.

“Often, we choose the director and the animation studio according to their specialty,” Nelson explains as she continues to break down the meticulous nature of this process. “If we have two tentpole episodes that look a certain way, then we want to make sure that those episodes are going to look vastly different from each other.” For instance, Titmouse’s impressionistic work on Volume IV’s “How Zeke Got Religion” actively enhances the story. “You need to find their thing,” Nelson adds in reference to Love, Death + Robots’ roster of animation studios and what they each bring to the table.

“It’s important for us, especially for this series, to make sure that we’re really showcasing the whole breadth of animation,” asserts Nelson. “Sometimes these directors are very much pioneers in what they do, and no one else is doing what they do. That’s why we end up working with them.” Photo-realistic 3D animation, stop-motion, traditional 2D visuals, and stop-motion are just some of the animation styles on display in Love, Death + Robots. The series has even increasingly dipped its toe into live-action stories that blur the lines between reality and animation. “Rarely do you see such a showcase of animation like this,” Nelson says. “This is a way to show new ideas, new looks, and new innovation by different directors and studios around the world.”

Miller reiterates that it’s a deeply collaborative process where the animation studios have just as much agency as the storytellers.

“We push it in the initial direction, and then the directors come in and do their pitch.” The final product becomes a synthesis of ideas that are built upon ambition and taking risks. “We try to give them as much freedom as we can,” Miller emphasizes. This relationship has paid off well, earning the animated series 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. The series’ latest batch of episodes is likely to add to this already impressive collection of accolades.