Malcolm in the Middle: The Best Episodes Ever, Ranked

Political themes were part of the DNA of Malcolm in the Middle. The show tackled everything from worker’s rights to censorship to sexism in the workplace. But “Billboard” was the show’s greatest triumph in combining comedy with social commentary.

When a strip club billboard appears on the outskirts of town, the boys inevitably decide to deface it. Midway through their vandalism, Lois catches them. So, Malcolm cleverly pivots to claim they are protesting the sexist image – and they won’t come down until all women get respect! As the phony demonstration attracts a crowd of supporters, the episode lampoons the overzealousness of the media and protest groups. Soon the boys are being heralded as successors to Rosa Parks and Gandhi.

But the episode isn’t wholly cynical. What tips it over into greatness is Reese’s arc. He starts by mocking his feminist supporters, before gradually coming to understand their perspective. As the boys are finally brought down from the billboard, Reese delivers an impassioned speech on women’s rights. It’s characteristically inarticulate. But it has heart. And it’s powerful enough to inspire a rare moment of mercy from Lois, who can see that the most brutish of her boys has truly learned a valuable lesson.

1. Lois’ Birthday

Season 2 Episode 3

Aired on: November 12, 2000

As much as political subtext was core to the show, its central theme was always family. That’s a familiar subject for many sitcoms, of course. But Malcolm in the Middle was different. When it wanted to explore familial love, it never descended into hokey sentimentality. It stayed true to the roots of its storytelling, which invariably revolved around chaos and violence. Thus, the greatest present Lois ever got from her boys was not a finger painting or a framed family photograph. It was a spontaneous street brawl, fought in her honor against a group of birthday clowns.

That gesture comes after Hal forgets his wife’s birthday and the younger boys spend her gift money on candy bars. Francis makes the effort to come home, but skips Lois’ special day in favor of another party. Eventually, the hapless boys/men make amends by pulling together a half-hearted celebration at the local batting cages. It’s there that the clown fight erupts, making for a totally unexpected and completely brilliant ending to the episode.