Malcolm in the Middle: The Best Episodes Ever, Ranked
With the classic sitcom set to return for a four-part miniseries, Den of Geek selects the best of the show’s original 151 episodes.
Malcolm in the Middle premiered just days into the new millennium and it immediately defined a fresh visual language for TV comedy. Gone were the stage setups of ‘90s shows like Friends and Frasier. In came whip-pans, location shooting and elaborate set pieces.
The characters were different too. The dysfunctional family had long been a sitcom staple. But we’d never seen a matriarch as powerful as Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) before, nor a father as eccentric as Hal (Bryan Cranston). And the family’s four boys (later five) brought new standards of misbehavior to network TV.
Those unique elements compelled millions of viewers to tune into Malcolm in the Middle each week. And now, 25 years on, the beloved sitcom is finally returning for a four-episode revival on Disney+.
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will pick up some 20 years after the original show’s finale. All the main cast are returning, except Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey. (Having retired from acting, his role has been recast with doppelganger Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.) Many popular supporting characters are returning too, including Craig, Stevie, Abe, Richie and Piama. And there are sure to be more surprises when the show premieres.
As anticipation builds for this long-awaited reunion, Den of Geek has revisited all 151 episodes of the original show. And we’ve carefully selected the best of the bunch to help keep you occupied during the final countdown to the revival.
15. Malcolm Holds His Tongue
Season 4 Episode 7
Aired on: January 5, 2003
Despite the show’s title, it was goofy dad Hal who was really in the middle. Torn between his parental duties and the chaotic instincts he shared with his sons, Hal often escaped into his own side adventures.
Hal’s most inspired exploit was his race-walking obsession, seen in this classic episode. His innocent awe for the absurd sport provided a perfect outlet for actor Bryan Cranston’s physical comedy. The episode even got a mention in his autobiography, with Cranston revealing the grotesque ingredients of the protein shake he downed in the montage sequence: “raw eggs, raw ground meat, soy powder, and juice.”
Alongside Hal’s side-plot, the episode also features the archetypal Malcolm story. Defined by his sarcastic tongue, Malcolm discovers his life improves dramatically when he just stops talking. It can’t last though. The episode ends with Malcolm hospitalized by a stress-related ulcer, and the vitriol runs freely again. But now we know it’s for the good of his health.
14. Thanksgiving
Season 5 Episode 4
Aired on: November 23, 2003
Let’s face it, the boys were screw-ups. But the show embraced a wholesome message that even the most hopeless kids have some talent to offer. For Reese, it was his extraordinary culinary ability. Introduced in season 2’s “Reese Cooks,” that special skill was reinforced here with an episode focused on his preparation of the Thanksgiving meal.
Reese’s talent is counterbalanced by his characteristically devilish conduct – stealing from Hal’s wallet to fund his extravagant menu and demanding slave-like obedience from sous-chef Dewey. Inevitably, the whole thing is ruined anyway, when Malcolm (drunk for the first time) adds an unwelcome ingredient to the meal.
It’s a sad ending for Reese. But it’s consistent with the show’s philosophy. “We have only one mandate we always remember when writing this show,” series creator Linwood Boomer said. “Everybody Suffers.”
13. Rollerskates
Season 1 Episode 13
Aired on: April 30, 2000
Actor Frankie Muniz recently revealed this episode as his favorite of the series. It’s easy to see why. The contrast between Francis and Reese’s horrified recollection of their childhood skating lessons, versus the reality Malcolm discovers, is comedy gold. (Hal’s tutoring style consists mostly of oscillating his buttocks to disco anthem Funkytown.)
The episode is also a textbook demonstration of everything that elevated Malcolm in the Middle above the three-camera, laugh-tracked sitcoms of the 90s. There’s the dramatic lighting when Hal warns Malcolm of the commitment needed to become a skater. There’s the sweeping camera work that accompanies Hal’s routine. And there’s the blockbuster soundtrack – including Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Walter Murphy’s “A Fifth of Beethoven.”
The other storylines aren’t quite as memorable. (Lois throws her back out and Francis skips a survival challenge at military school.) But when the A-plot is so strong, who can quibble?
12. Pearl Harbor
Season 6 Episode 4
Aired on: December 5, 2004
This episode gets its title from Hal’s storyline, which sees him build an elaborate front lawn tribute to Pearl Harbor Day. That’ll teach the arrogant neighbor who always bests him on the Christmas lights!
But the heart of the episode is its second plot, in which Jessica convinces both Malcolm and Reese that the other is gay. It culminates in the show’s greatest dance sequence (and there are several to choose from) as the brothers awkwardly support each other to the rhythms of ABBA’s “Take a Chance on Me.” It’s both hilarious and heartwarming.
Jessica was one of the best foils for Malcom, despite only featuring in four episodes. Actress Hayden Panettiere recently reflected on the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, sparking speculation that she might be returning for the revival. Nothing’s confirmed. But fans will be keeping their fingers crossed.
11. Charity
Season 3 Episode 5
Aired on: December 2, 2001
Across 151 episodes, it’s difficult to pinpoint the worst thing the boys ever did. But stealing donations from the church must be close to the top of the list.
Dewey is the conscience of the group, as he wonders if God is watching them. Meanwhile, Malcolm suggests there’s an all-seeing, all-powerful being closer to home: Lois. He may have a point. Lois’ powers are on full display, as she coaxes Hal to come home with the boys (caught up in their scheme, he attempts to flee the state). And on their return, she cheerfully welcomes them with a homecooked meal, having donated all their possessions to charity. There are no arguments, of course. You can’t argue with God’s wrath.
It’s a milestone episode for Francis too, as he arrives in Alaska. And the themes of his story mirror the A-plot, with the introduction of another all-seeing force – Lavernia, who records the shortcomings of her terrified workforce in a ledger of judgment.
10. Family Reunion
Season 4 Episode 3
Aired on: November 17, 2002
During the show’s original run, actress Jane Kaczmarek objected to critics describing the family as dysfunctional. “I think it’s a hugely functional family,” she said. “There’s no passive aggression, just aggression.”
This episode is a case in point. While Hal’s extended family show their disdain for Lois with snide remarks and petty exclusion, the boys take a more direct approach in their retaliation – stealing a golf buggy, then driving it over a catered dinner and into a swimming pool.
That set piece is the highlight of the episode (and arguably the series). Some of the side plots are less successful (Hal wetting the bed after dreaming of a therapy session with Jesus is just bizarre). But everything the show stood for is captured in those last few minutes – the chaos, the violence, and the hearts of gold underneath it all.
9. Lois Strikes Back
Season 7 Episode 16
Aired on: March 19, 2006
Following the previous entry, this episode proves that it’s not just the boys who will defend Lois’ honor. She will do anything to protect them too.
The episode opens with Reese excitedly telling the family about a girl he’s been talking to on the phone. But when the doorbell rings for date night, Reese finds a pig in lipstick waiting for him, alongside four laughing bullies. Reese’s devastation shows that underneath his aggressive exterior, he harbors a more sensitive soul. And his penchant for violence was clearly inherited from his mother, who embarks on a spree rivaling Kill Bill to avenge her son.
The episode is notable for featuring Emma Stone as one of the bullies. She would go on to win two Academy Awards. But we can all agree that the highlight of her career is here, reacting to the decapitation of her character’s doll collection. “Moppet? Baby? NOOO!!!”
8. Health Scare
Season 3 Episode 6
Aired on: December 9, 2001
Many of the best episodes of Malcolm in the Middle hinge on a single scene. And this instalment may be the best demonstration of that.
In the background of the episode, Hal and Lois conduct hushed conversations hinting at a serious medical issue. Meanwhile, Malcolm and Reese devise a way of sneaking out to a midnight party. Those threads come together when Hal, confronted with his mortality, enters the boys’ bedroom to offer some words of wisdom while they sleep. As the balloon Reese has used to simulate his head explodes, Hal and Dewey’s screams harmonize into one of the show’s funniest moments.
Although that scene takes the acclaim, the other plots are worthy too. In Alaska, Francis takes on Lavernia in a bare-knuckle bout. And Dewey cares for the class hamster, setting up the show’s most memorable recurring sight gag when he releases the animal to eternally wander in its exercise ball.
7. Traffic Ticket
Season 2 Episode 16
Aired on: February 18, 2001
This is one of the show’s most controversial installments, thanks to the betrayal of the ending. For some fans, the treachery goes too far. But it also demonstrates the show’s willingness to embrace moral ambiguity.
The episode centers around Lois disputing her arrest for a traffic violation. A crooked cop insists she impeded traffic. Lois is adamant she did not. When video evidence supports the cop’s account, Hal eventually convinces her to accept the verdict.
However, in the episode’s ingenious twist ending, we learn that Lois was actually right all along. The decision of Hal and the boys to destroy the exonerating evidence is the sticking point for some fans. Yes, it might not be the best ethical decision. But it’s the right narrative choice, allowing Lois to develop into a character who is more comprising and willing to accept her fallibility.
6. Smunday
Season 1 Episode 15
Aired on: May 14, 2000
“We may be the fastest-moving show in TV history,” series creator Linwood Boomer once claimed. He was referring to the show’s quick scenes and multiple plot threads. Often, those storylines flitted back and forth, but were ultimately unconnected. However, it was always more satisfying when everything could come together in a climactic ending.
“Smunday” is a prime example. When the boys take advantage of a bedridden Lois to skip school, they discover a letter that may condemn Francis to a fate worse than Marlin Academy. To take the heat off their older brother, they devise a scheme to get in more trouble than they’ve ever been in before, launching their parents’ prized possessions to destruction from the roof of the house.
Meanwhile, Hal blows off work to indulge his fantasy at a Porsche dealership. But when he comes down with Lois’ flu, the car salesman drives him home in one of their luxury vehicles. As they pull into the driveway, the two storylines collide in spectacular fashion…
5. Graduation
Season 7 Episode 22
Aired on: May 14, 2006
Some of the best sitcoms limp over the finish line (Seinfeld). And some middling shows are redeemed by brilliant endings (The Good Place). But Malcolm in the Middle is the best of both worlds – a great series capped off by a great finale.
The heart of the episode is Lois’ speech to Malcolm, in which she outlines her ambition for him to become President. It’s a far-fetched idea and could easily have come off as silly. But it draws on seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle as the most economically conscious sitcom on American TV. So, when Lois tells Malcolm he needs to do it because he’d be “the only person in that position who will ever give a crap about people like us,” it really hits home.
Of course, this presents a problem for the upcoming revival – because to discard Lois’ ambition for Malcolm would undermine the original ending. But to actually show Malcolm as President (or close to getting there) would take the show in a strange direction that wouldn’t do justice to the original series either. It will be a delicate balancing act. And some things may be better left unseen…
4. Bowling
Season 2 Episode 20
Aired on: April 1, 2001
Bowling is widely considered the best installment of the series. On IMDb, it’s the highest ranked episode, based on user reviews. It also won Emmy Awards for directing and writing, while Frankie Muniz was nominated for his performance.
Much of the acclaim centers around the episode’s split narrative, which presents two parallel universes – one where Lois takes Malcolm and Reese out for a bowling night, and another where Hal accompanies them. That may not sound so revolutionary today. But for a sitcom in 2001 it was pretty ambitious.
All those technical details are irrelevant, of course, if they’re not backed up by story, character and humor. Luckily, “Bowling” has all three in spades. Particular highlights are Malcolm’s failed strike and Hal’s increasingly absurd ritual as he attempts to bowl the perfect game. However, the unsung hero of the episode is Dewey. Left at home, he mentally dominates Hal in one universe and drives Lois to a stalemate in the other. The latter may not be a win. But it’s better than any of his brothers ever managed.
3. If Boys Were Girls
Season 4 Episode 10
Aired on: February 9, 2003
The central storyline of Malcolm in the Middle’s fourth season was Lois’ pregnancy. The writers milked the gender reveal for all it was worth, dragging it out until the season five premiere. The eventual revelation was always going to be an anticlimax. But at least it gave us this episode, where Lois imagines what life would be like with daughters instead of sons.
Like “Bowling,” this episode is essentially based around one big gimmick. In other sitcoms these kinds of episodes can be tedious. But Malcolm in the Middle handed them incredibly well, by marrying high concepts with simple stories. In this case, it’s a family trip to the mall, where familiar scenes at the food court and bargain outlet are used to contrast Lois’ idealized vision of the female experience with the reality of her male-filled life.
Eventually the illusion shatters – most memorably through a cameo from Francis (sorry, Frances) and her trailer park husband. Then reality is shown to be not so bad when the boys surprise Lois with a Valentine’s gift. It may only be a half-eaten box of chocolates. But for a pack of adolescent boys, it’s a gesture that speaks volumes.
2. Billboard
Season 6 Episode 10
Aired on: February 13, 2005
Political themes were part of the DNA of Malcolm in the Middle. The show tackled everything from worker’s rights to censorship to sexism in the workplace. But “Billboard” was the show’s greatest triumph in combining comedy with social commentary.
When a strip club billboard appears on the outskirts of town, the boys inevitably decide to deface it. Midway through their vandalism, Lois catches them. So, Malcolm cleverly pivots to claim they are protesting the sexist image – and they won’t come down until all women get respect! As the phony demonstration attracts a crowd of supporters, the episode lampoons the overzealousness of the media and protest groups. Soon the boys are being heralded as successors to Rosa Parks and Gandhi.
But the episode isn’t wholly cynical. What tips it over into greatness is Reese’s arc. He starts by mocking his feminist supporters, before gradually coming to understand their perspective. As the boys are finally brought down from the billboard, Reese delivers an impassioned speech on women’s rights. It’s characteristically inarticulate. But it has heart. And it’s powerful enough to inspire a rare moment of mercy from Lois, who can see that the most brutish of her boys has truly learned a valuable lesson.
1. Lois’ Birthday
Season 2 Episode 3
Aired on: November 12, 2000
As much as political subtext was core to the show, its central theme was always family. That’s a familiar subject for many sitcoms, of course. But Malcolm in the Middle was different. When it wanted to explore familial love, it never descended into hokey sentimentality. It stayed true to the roots of its storytelling, which invariably revolved around chaos and violence. Thus, the greatest present Lois ever got from her boys was not a finger painting or a framed family photograph. It was a spontaneous street brawl, fought in her honor against a group of birthday clowns.
That gesture comes after Hal forgets his wife’s birthday and the younger boys spend her gift money on candy bars. Francis makes the effort to come home, but skips Lois’ special day in favor of another party. Eventually, the hapless boys/men make amends by pulling together a half-hearted celebration at the local batting cages. It’s there that the clown fight erupts, making for a totally unexpected and completely brilliant ending to the episode.
That final scene is wonderfully choreographed, with each of the boys getting their moment. (Even Dewey comes into the action as an ankle-biter.) But it’s those last shots of Lois which are the most beautiful. As she watches the brutal spectacle unfold to the strains of Kenny Rogers (another example of the show’s great musical choices) her bewildered expression gradually changes to a wry smile. We know what she’s thinking: “They may be violent, degenerate animals. But they’re my boys.” Then, in the final seconds, as her eyes catch the camera, breaking the fourth wall, we get to share that thought with Lois for just a moment. “They’re our boys too,” we think. “And we love them.”