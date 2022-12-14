Love Actually’s Martine McCutcheon Is Iconic in the UK for More Than Just Natalie

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not least because it’s the time of year where people the world over get to enjoy Martine McCutcheon’s star turn in the ultimate Christmas movie Love Actually. Her portrayal of Natalie – the sweary, lovable assistant to Prime Minister David (aka Hugh Grant) – is one of the film’s highlights, and she’s rightly beloved for the role. She’s recently been reminiscing about Love Actually at the ‘20 Years Later’ reunion on ABC:

Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie in the #LoveActually film, said in a message to @ABC that the film resonates today because "it's so human" and portrays "different, complicated types of love."



Stream the full @ABC special again tomorrow on hulu. https://t.co/pjStAgZskM pic.twitter.com/60i63lPbkx — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 30, 2022

Outrageously, this is one of the few times her work has become well-known internationally, but here in the UK there’s way more to McCutcheon than Love Actually, so it’s about time we rectify this travesty.

The Tragic Death of Tiffany Mitchell

Her award-winning portrayal of Tiffany Mitchell in Eastenders made Martine McCutcheon one of the UK’s best-loved soapstars, and her tragic death in a 1998 New Year’s Eve special was watched by 12 million viewers.

Which is all the more impressive when you consider she somehow manages to die almost instantly after gently rolling over the bonnet of a car travelling approximately 2mph. We’ve frankly seen more perilous looking falls on bouncy castles, but still, the nation was utterly heartbroken, so much so that a book of her fictional soap life called Tiffany’s Secret Diary released at the time of her death became an instant bestseller.