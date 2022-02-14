Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Breakdown and Analysis

“Haven’t you ever wondered,” the young woman’s voice asks us, “what else is out there?” This is a neat reminder that the series will expand into areas of Tolkien’s world that haven’t appeared on screen before. We see a sweeping shot across the hillsides that’s very reminiscent of The Fellowship of the Ring’s teaser trailer, to remind us where we are, but then we see a couple of new characters as the voice says, “There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering.”

The characters we see – human-sized, bipedal, but with great big clawed wings – are described as “nomadic hunters” in Vanity Fair’s recent exclusive first look at the show. They could perhaps be humans with a penchant for extravagant fake wings, though we’re hoping that they might be vampires – creatures with bat-like wings that play a role in Tolkien’s stories of the First Age and then disappear, but could conceivably still be around in the Second Age.

Finally we see the young woman whose voice we’ve been hearing as she says “I can feel it!” This is Markella Kavenagh, one of two young actresses (along with Megan Richards) playing “loveable curious harfoots”, according to Vanity Fair. Kavenagh is sporting some very hobbit-y brown curls, and her voiceover suggests a character who combines Movie-Frodo’s youth (Book-Frodo was 50) and Bilbo’s sense of adventure. This series might be taking us through a lot of epic landscapes and high drama among the peoples of Middle Earth, but we’ll still have a small, wide-eyed companion to take us there.

Don’t Forget, This is a Prequel

We see the words “Before the King”, indicating to audiences that this is a prequel set some considerable time before The Lord of the Rings, and then an image of waterfalls with snow behind them. Then we get our first look at a character we know, as we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) struggling through a snow-covered mountain. Galadriel appears several times in this trailer in a much more-action-oriented role than she had in any of the feature films – she fights, she climbs, she gets ship-wrecked, she rides horses, she does it all!

The words “Before the Fellowship” give us another reminder that this is a prequel, then we see a man on a raft in a storm. This must be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), a human character invented for the show, who is cast away with Galadriel. Though how he and Galadriel end up on that raft, we have no idea.

We get a lingering look at another new character, a silvan Elf called Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). This is the character who was wearing the breastplate with an Ent-like design on it in the character posters – whether he actually has any relationship with Ents remains to be seen, but like Legolas and Thranduil, he is clearly very much a woodland Elf.