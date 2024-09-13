Link Tank: Yellowstone’s Super Volcano Takes Center Stage in National Parks: USA Exclusive Clip
Nat Geo’s National Parks: USA takes viewers on natural history adventures, Denis Villeneuve tackles Arthur C. Clarke, and more in today’s Link Tank!
In this exclusive clip from the Nat Geo natural history adventure series, National Parks: USA, viewers get up close and personal with super volcanoes.
Subservience is a new sci-fi thriller featuring Megan Fox as a terrifyingly self-aware android, and this clip shows how protective she can be.
“Directed by S.K. Dale and written by Will Honley and April Maguire, Subservience also deserves special props for whoever decided to cast Fox; though she previously leaned into similar glamorous-yet-deadly vibes in Jennifer’s Body, there’s something even darker going on here, and the way she’s styled with exaggerated femininity feels like the exact right choice.”
Denis Villeneuve is far from finished with adapting sprawling sci-fi epics, and a lesser-known Arthur C. Clarke novel is next on his list.
“Rendezvous with Rama isn’t nearly as well known as Clarke’s best-known novel, 2001: A Space Odyssey, but it’s definitely well-suited to Villeneuve’s mystical, epic style. The first book in a series, Rendezvous with Rama follows a group of human explorers in the distant future as they explore a mysterious alien spaceship that’s hurtling towards the sun.”
The author of The Thursday Murder Club just came out with a new book, We Solve Murders, but it was already optioned by Netflix months ago.
“Osman teased his latest book in an interview on This Morning in February, where he confirmed plans for a screen adaptation of the book by Netflix – who are also involved in the upcoming The Thursday Murder Club movie starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. ‘We Solve Murders is the name of the book,’ he said at the time. ‘It’s out in September; it’s a brand-new series. ‘Netflix have bought the rights to We Solve Murders, which is great. So it could be a busy few years.’”
Not all legacy reboots have met with success, and Frasier’s second season proves that the show’s original success went far beyond Kelsey Grammer’s presence alone.
“The Frasier reboot could have saved itself with another great cast of characters and more brilliant writing, but instead, viewers got a paper-thin series that was a shadow of the past. Sadly, Season 2 of Frasier is more of the same. It’s not the worst show on TV, but that’s not high praise when the Frasier of the past was one of the greatest shows ever made.”