Link Tank: Yellowstone’s Super Volcano Takes Center Stage in National Parks: USA Exclusive Clip

Denis Villeneuve is far from finished with adapting sprawling sci-fi epics, and a lesser-known Arthur C. Clarke novel is next on his list.

“Rendezvous with Rama isn’t nearly as well known as Clarke’s best-known novel, 2001: A Space Odyssey, but it’s definitely well-suited to Villeneuve’s mystical, epic style. The first book in a series, Rendezvous with Rama follows a group of human explorers in the distant future as they explore a mysterious alien spaceship that’s hurtling towards the sun.”

The author of The Thursday Murder Club just came out with a new book, We Solve Murders, but it was already optioned by Netflix months ago.

“Osman teased his latest book in an interview on This Morning in February, where he confirmed plans for a screen adaptation of the book by Netflix – who are also involved in the upcoming The Thursday Murder Club movie starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. ‘We Solve Murders is the name of the book,’ he said at the time. ‘It’s out in September; it’s a brand-new series. ‘Netflix have bought the rights to We Solve Murders, which is great. So it could be a busy few years.’”

