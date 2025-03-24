Link Tank: Visit ‘Future Pastime,’ a New Exhibit from Syd Mead of Blade Runner Fame
A Syd Mead exhibit hits New York, LEGO introduces a new Fast car, Crystal Lake has its Pamela Vorhees, and more in today’s Link Tank!
Come to the New York exhibit Syd Mead: Future Pastime, featuring the familiar yet fantastical work of the artist behind Blade Runner, Aliens, and TRON.
“Robert Wise enlisted Mead’s talents for Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979). Steven Lisberger brought him on board for TRON (1982). Ridley Scott commissioned Mead to conceptualize the world of Blade Runner (1982). Hollywood embraced him, and he continued designing for film into his final years. Syd did not just imagine the future—he built it. His visions shaped the way we dream, design, and depict tomorrow. From the vehicles we drive to the cities we build, the films we watch to the technologies we pursue, our collective vision of the future has been profoundly shaped by his hand.”
Read more at FuturePastime.net
LEGO has released another Fast and Furious set, this one inspired by a classic car from the movie that launched the franchise, The Fast and the Furious.
“Given the number of models of fast cars that LEGO releases, Fast and Furious is an obvious source of inspiration. The Toyota Supra MK4 is the fourth model based on a vehicle that appears in the films, and the second Technic set to tap into the franchise, following the diabolical Dom’s Dodge Charger. Thankfully, this one looks to be far better than that black brick on wheels.”
Linda Cardellini has signed on to star as Pamela Voorhees in Peacock‘s Friday the 13th expanded prequel series Crystal Lake from A24.
“In the Friday the 13th movies, Pamela is the mother of Jason Voorhees and a main antagonist. She was portrayed by Betsy Palmer in the original film. The role has subsequently been played by Marilyn Poucher, Paula Shaw and Nana Visitor in various sequels, crossover and reboot movies.”
Hazelight Studios’ Split Fiction may be the next video game in line to be adapted for the big screen, not quite a month after its initial launch.
“Sources at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco have confirmed that media company Story Kitchen (led by the team that shepherded It Takes Two into a film project now set up at Amazon) is putting together the film’s cast, writers and director into a package as offers for the rights keep coming in from multiple top Hollywood studios.”
Absolute Batman continues to introduce larger-than-life versions of familiar faces in Caped Crusader lore, and Bane is next in line in Absolute Batman #9.
“This version of the character, per the logline, is actually an ‘old adversary’ of Alfred’s recently summoned to Gotham by Joker. His mission? Stop Bruce from uncovering the secrets of Ark M, an institution contributing ‘in the creation of evil’ within Gotham. His methods? Be literally big as hell.”