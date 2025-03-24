Link Tank: Visit ‘Future Pastime,’ a New Exhibit from Syd Mead of Blade Runner Fame

Come to the New York exhibit Syd Mead: Future Pastime, featuring the familiar yet fantastical work of the artist behind Blade Runner, Aliens, and TRON.

“Robert Wise enlisted Mead’s talents for Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979). Steven Lisberger brought him on board for TRON (1982). Ridley Scott commissioned Mead to conceptualize the world of Blade Runner (1982). Hollywood embraced him, and he continued designing for film into his final years. Syd did not just imagine the future—he built it. His visions shaped the way we dream, design, and depict tomorrow. From the vehicles we drive to the cities we build, the films we watch to the technologies we pursue, our collective vision of the future has been profoundly shaped by his hand.”

LEGO has released another Fast and Furious set, this one inspired by a classic car from the movie that launched the franchise, The Fast and the Furious.