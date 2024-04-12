Link Tank: The UK’s Show of Strength at SXSW

Den of Geek UK, in partnership with ScreenUK, celebrated the best of United Kingdom-produced film, television, animation and gaming at SXSW this year.

Despite it being widely recognized as a top highlight from this year’s Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling almost didn’t give his amazing “I’m Just Ken” performance.

“During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Barbie actor said his answer was “100 percent no” when he was first asked to perform the film’s hit song. ‘There’s a lot of ways that could go wrong,’ he explained.”

