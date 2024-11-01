Link Tank: RSVLTS Debuts Brilliant Stranger Things Collection
RSVLTS collection of Stranger Things merchandise is here, Kathryn Hahn loves Wagatha Barkness, and more in Link Tank!
RSVLTS launched a fantastic collection of totally tubular Stranger Things merchandise, including shirts, hoodies, caps, and more!
Godzilla fans continue to feast! In addition to the ongoing America Godzilla features in the MonsterVerse, Toho announced a new Godzilla film from the director of 2023’s beloved Minus One in the pipeline.
“Godzilla is stomping its way back to the big screen. A new “Godzilla” movie, from the director of last year’s Oscar-winning Japanese film “Godzilla Minus One,” has been officially greenlit. Toho, the Japanese entertainment company and creator of Godzilla, made the announcement on Friday. Takashi Yamazaki, who wrote and directed the surprise hit “Godzilla Minus One,” will return for the new film. He’s once again handling the VFX, after winning the Academy Award for best visual effects in 2023.”
Read more about the exciting announcement here
As the release date for Captain America: Brave New World inches closer, LEGO revealed a couple of product tie-ins from the film, including a new minfigure of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk!
“UK retailer Smyths Toys has revealed two Captain America: Brave New World sets ahead of the film’s premiere in February. There’s no release date provided, but I suspect it’ll be December 1st given they’ve been added to the site today. The 233-piece 76292 Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle will cost an astronomical £49.99 and 76296 Sam Wilson Captain America Buildable Figure £34.99. Those prices will probably equate to $54.99 and $39.99 in the USA.”
Agatha All Along performer Kathryn Hahn reacts to a dog costume of her Marvel character.
After a quiet 2024, Marvel Studios is ramping up production with an exciting lineup of shows headed to Disney+ over the last year, with a new sizzle reel giving us our first look at many programs including Wonder Man!
“Marvel Studios has officially unveiled its upcoming Disney+ lineup with an exciting new sizzle reel, offering fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated shows coming to the platform. The slate includes a mix of live-action and animated series that promises to expand Marvel’s storytelling universe on the small screen. Highlights include first glimpses of live-action series Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man, as well as animated projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies.”
George Lucas recently revealed that Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace had a different ending involving two main protagonists.
“A new interview celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace flips everything we know about the film, and franchise, on its head. Though it ultimately didn’t come to fruition, George Lucas originally conceived that the roles of Jedi Master and apprentice would be changed around in the film, with the apprentice taking on his Master’s name in the end.”