Link Tank: James Cameron Discusses Glaciers in National Geographic’s OceanXplorers
Acclaimed director James Cameron talks about glaciers, the new Jurassic World movie has a title, and more in Link Tank!
James Cameron talks through the final mission from the team as they answer: “How fast are these glaciers retreating?” Check out the clip from National Geographic’s OceanXplorers series:
The first official images and short teaser give us a look at the latest Jurassic World film, now subtitled Rebirth.
“Universal Pictures is keeping Jurassic World going. The studio has revealed a first look at the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. Directed by Gareth Edwards from a script from David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park script in 1993, the latest film marks the seventh one in the 31-year-old franchise.”
The Acolyte‘s sexy sith lord, Manny Jacinto, is trying everything he can to get a second season of the Star Wars show to happen.
“Last month, Disney+ announced that the Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte would not continue in a second season, much to the shock of both its viewers and actors. Since its cancellation, Qimir star Manny Jacinto has declared his mission to get the show a second season while he walks God’s green earth.”
The first clip of Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump has been revealed, and many are surprised at the direction the actor took the voice of this character.
“How many goddamn Donald Trump impressions have we been subjected to since 2016? The man was already inescapable; the impressions were further torment. Refreshingly, Sebastian Stan isn’t putting on the voice or pursing his lips and squinting his eyes in The Apprentice. He still sounds like the Donald Trump we know—or that we’ll come to know, given that The Apprentice first look clip shows the future president in training to become the insufferable braggart he’s destined to be.”
Learn some fun facts about Michael Keaton’s iconic character before the juice gets loose on the big screen for the first time in 36 years.
“Thanks to its bonkers blend of comedy and horror, Beetlejuice became an instant hit with audiences when it was released on March 30, 1988—and even more so in the nearly 40 years since, as younger viewers have discovered it on television, DVD, and streaming.”
Discover the frightening relevance of Netflix’s new Terminator series, Terminator Zero, on the latest episode of Does It Fly?