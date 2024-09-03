Link Tank: James Cameron Discusses Glaciers in National Geographic’s OceanXplorers

The Acolyte‘s sexy sith lord, Manny Jacinto, is trying everything he can to get a second season of the Star Wars show to happen.

“Last month, Disney+ announced that the Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte would not continue in a second season, much to the shock of both its viewers and actors. Since its cancellation, Qimir star Manny Jacinto has declared his mission to get the show a second season while he walks God’s green earth.”

The first clip of Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump has been revealed, and many are surprised at the direction the actor took the voice of this character.

“How many goddamn Donald Trump impressions have we been subjected to since 2016? The man was already inescapable; the impressions were further torment. Refreshingly, Sebastian Stan isn’t putting on the voice or pursing his lips and squinting his eyes in The Apprentice. He still sounds like the Donald Trump we know—or that we’ll come to know, given that The Apprentice first look clip shows the future president in training to become the insufferable braggart he’s destined to be.”

