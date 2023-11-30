Link Tank: Godzilla Minus One Poster Giveaway!
Find out how you can win an epic collection of Godzilla Minus One posters and more in Link Tank!
Calling all Godzilla fans! In honor of the release of Godzilla Minus One, we’re giving away 25 sets of epic posters from the latest monster movie! Discover all the details on how to enter below:
Beloved parody artist Weird Al uses his Spotify Wrapped video to criticize the music streamer for not giving the artists enough money.
“Spotify Wrapped went live today, giving users a detailed roundup of the music they listened to in the past year, which makes us all ask, ‘Is that seriously my most listened-to song?’ This year’s Wrapped featured messages from your favorite artists, such as Taylor Swift, SZA, and even Weird Al, who had some choice words for Spotify’s pay structure. ‘It’s my understanding that I had over 80 million streams on Spotify this year, so if I’m doing the math right that means I earned $12. So, you know, enough to get myself a nice sandwich at a restaurant,’ said Weird Al in his message on Spotify.”
Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 has wrapped filming and begins to eye potential release dates.
“Looks like someone finally said the magic word for a third time because Beetlejuice 2 is one step closer to being summoned into our world. Back in September, Tim Burton announced that his three-decades-later Beetlejuice sequel was ’99 percent done’ and had ‘literally… a day and a half’ left to film when the actors strike was called. Almost three months later, that final 1 percent has finally been completed. Burton announced the news today in a brief Instagram caption thanking ‘everyone involved.'”
Could an image from the first day of filming on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 be linked to a specific game from the franchise?
“Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out the logo bears a striking resemblance to the logo of Sonic Adventure 2, which includes a mirror image of Sonic and Shadow’s outlines as they’re curled into a ball for a spin dash. Shadow debuted in this game on the Dreamcast in 2001, and while we still don’t know much about Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s plot, Shadow’s discovery in the second movie’s post-credits scene echoes his debut in the games. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 probably isn’t a direct adaptation of Sonic Adventure 2, but it does seem to be taking inspiration from it.”
Legendary Captain America actor Chris Evans responds to rumors about his character returning in the MCU.
“Due to the subpar response to Marvel‘s Phase 4, it was reported that the studio is considering reassembling the original six Avengers actors for a new film. Amongst those six is of course Chris Evans who played the titular role of Captain America, aka Steve Rogers.”
Discover how music icon Cher has revitalized her career multiple times throughout the decades, even leading to a recent Christmas album.
“A powerhouse return to the dance floor, a pioneering use of studio technology that twisted the human voice beyond recognition, and one of pop’s most pressing questions: ‘Do you believe in life after love?’ These were the magic ingredients for a behemoth of a single that both unexpectedly returned Cher to her rightful place at the top of the charts and forever changed how hit songs were made.”