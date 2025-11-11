Jimmy Olsen Spinoff Has to Clear Legends of Tomorrow’s High Bar

James Gunn doesn’t just love superheroes. He loves silly superheroes. Over his career, he has turned Rocket Raccoon, Groot, the Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker into not just household names, but also three-dimensional characters rich with pathos. But he has yet to clear the highest of bars when it comes to live-action adaptations of superhero wackiness, a bar set by none other than Legends of Tomorrow on the CW.

EW has confirmed that Gunn will produce a spinoff of Superman starring Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen of the Daily Planet. Written by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda of the well-received Netflix mockumentary American Vandal, the first season will reportedly feature an investigation into the Flash villain Gorilla Grodd.

Of course, the Jimmy Olsen show won’t be the first time that Gorilla Grodd has appeared in live action. The mainstay Flash villain famously popped up in an episode of The CW’s time-traveling series Legends of Tomorrow, busting into the dorm room of a young Barack Obama. The clip immediately went viral, and still serves as a stand-out moment in what became the craziest of the Arrowverse TV series.

While Jimmy Olsen has some catching up to do with the CW, at least in terms of live action, such absurd exploits are well within the character’s comic book history. Jimmy Olsen first appeared as an unnamed character in 1938’s Action Comics #6, but wasn’t properly named until a 1940 episode of the radio series The Adventures of Superman, and that name wasn’t applied to the comics until Superman #13 in 1941.