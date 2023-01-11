Is Kaleidoscope’s Episode Order Truly Random?

Kaleidoscope is Netflix’s first big release of 2023, and it hasn’t disappointed audiences around the world. The crime drama stars Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of a team who is trying to pull off the biggest heist in modern history, one that was partially based on real events that happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The main draw of the show that has been pushed hard by the Netflix social media and marketing teams is that you can watch the eight episodes of the show in whatever order you want and still understand the story once you’ve completed the season. The gimmick even has star Esposito tweeting asking for fans’ episode orders and how it affected their enjoyment of the series.

Now that people have gotten the chance to watch the show and potentially even rewatch it in a different order than the one Netflix gave them, fans are curious whether the probability of getting a unique order is really all it was made out to be. Caitlin Welsh at Mashable decided to get to the bottom of the episode order mystery and her findings suggest that Netflix may have separated the show into three different episode blocks, with the same episodes being placed at the beginning, the middle, and the end:

“Having collated the order lists for myself, some colleagues and friends, and a wide selection of Twitter and TikTok users who have shared their Netflix-dictated random order, almost every one of these report being served “Yellow” and “Green” first and second, sometimes swapped; followed by the trio of “Blue”/”Orange”/”Violet” in any order, and then “Red”/”Pink”/”White”, always in that exact sequence. (A couple have reported being served “Red”, “Violet”, or another episode first, though I haven’t seen this confirmed in any screenshots.) I also ran a brief and highly unscientific Twitter poll, and nearly 80 percent of respondents had either “Yellow” or “Green” as their starter.”

How you start the show is very telling because this gives you a first impression of the characters and the plot lines. The streamer clearly felt there was an extra significance to seeing “Green” or “Yellow” before the other episodes. Even the actors from the show have acknowledged that they received these traditional orderings when they sat down and watched their own work.