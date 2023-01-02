Kaleidoscope Ending Explained: What Happens in The White Episode?

For the heist-nerds out there, this process is pretty satisfying to watch. Leo and his partners in crime use bees to block the gait sensor inside the building, they flood the underground safe area to normalize the temperatures in the area, and the most ambitious and resourceful idea put into action is probably Leo using a mask that mimics Roger Salas’ (Rufus Sewell) exact facial features to get into the vault. The billions have been obtained, and nobody is caught. But there’s still a load of cash to divy up!

Who gets the money?

Leo’s daughter, Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle), decides to throw a wrench in the plans, intercepting the money before it can be delivered to the truck that RJ (Jordan Mendoza) will drive out of the building. She plans on distributing the bonds back into the income streams of the wealthy elite, ensuring everyone’s lives go back to normal.

Nobody in the crew gets the money they thought they were going to obtain. Instead, they receive a mere thousands of dollars each that Hannah left over for the crew so nobody would be suspicious of her plans. By this measurement of success, the heist was an abject failure. When you consider the fates of the characters after the heist, it becomes even more clear that the choices these characters made were very poor.

What is Leo’s fate?

Leo Pap, formerly known as Ray Vernon, is the head of the snake and the person who was pulling all of the strings throughout the show though he has a melancholy ending that is worthy of somebody of his stature and nature. Leo is somewhat cut from the anti-hero cloth of the mid-to-late 2000s TV scene. Much like Walter White or Tony Soprano, Leo is a family man at heart and a girl dad who just couldn’t escape his hunger to steal what doesn’t belong to him.

The fate of the character is revealed in the “Pink” episode. This hour takes place about six months after the day of the heist. Leo is now living with massive physical disabilities due to a condition that’s likely Parkinson’s disease. He gets to talk to his daughter one last time, see his granddaughter over the phone, and get the personal closure he needed as a father.

In typical anti-hero fashion, Leo also gets what he deserves. He appears to be shot and killed by a man wearing a kaleidoscopic shirt in the final scene of the episode. Who is this mystery murderer? If you pay attention to his attire, you’ll remember the shooter is actually the son of Roger Salas. So it looks like Roger got the vicarious vengeance he was looking for, even though he’ll now spend years in prison due to Leo putting a stolen piece of jewelry into his private safe for the FBI to discover.