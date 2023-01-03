Kaleidoscope Cast: Meet the Actors from the Netflix Heist Drama

Rosaline Elbary is Judy Goodwin

Judy Goodwin, wife of Bob Goodwin, is the heist’s headstrong demolitions expert, who may be “an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge,” but is “clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.” Judy is played by Rosaline Elbary, who has appeared in the Egyptian TV series Qabeel and the Hulu series Ramy.

Paz Vega is Ava Mercer

Played by Spanish actress Paz Vega, Ava Mercer is an attorney and the heist crew’s weapon’s specialist. Mercer is “equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom” and is “a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.” Vega has had a long career thus far, though you likely recognize her from the Adam Sandler starring film Spanglish, Netflix’s The OA, and Rambo: First Blood.

Peter Mark Kendall is Stan Loomis

Peter Mark Kendall plays Stan Loomis, a smuggler and loyal member of the heist crew. Stan has “a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic.” Before Kaleidoscope, Kendall appeared in TV series like Girls, The Americans, Chicago Med, The Good Fight, and Gotham.

Jordan Mendoza is RJ Acosta

RJ Acosta is a “self-taught engineer, a brilliant mechanic and car customizer, and a driver extraordinaire.” Though he lacks some people skills, he’s eager to prove his worth to Leo and show that he has a place in the heist. RJ is played by Jordan Mendoza, who has previously done voice acting for the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources and has also appeared on Ziwe.

Rufus Sewell is Roger Salas

Roger Salas is a former thief who has decided to use his skills to become a “top tier security expert.” Roger is “a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends.” He can be loyal, but ultimately he’s only looking out for his own ambitions and needs. Roger is not only a major adversary of the heist crew, but he also plays a part in Leo’s past. Salas is played by actor Rufus Sewell who has also appeared in The Holiday, The Man in the High Castle, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old.

Kaleidoscope. Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode “White” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

Tati Gabrielle is Hannah Kim

Hannah Kim may work for Roger, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her allegiances lie with him. Actor Tati Gabrielle has a history of playing complex characters such as Prudence Night in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Marienne Bellamy in You, and Jo Braddock in the film adaptation of Uncharted, and Hannah is no different as her true intentions and skillsets are revealed. Hannah is a “chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime” who is looking to do whatever it takes to find a way out.