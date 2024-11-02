Invincible Fight Girl Review: My Hero Academia Meets WWE

The first four episodes of the series follow the same plot as any given action-adventure anime, with a naive yet determined lead embarking on a larger-than-life quest to achieve their dream. No different from your Monkey D. Luffy trying to get to the Grand Line or Ash Ketchum becoming the very best Pokémon trainer ever, Andy herself is such a compelling character to follow because of her type-A anime personality. She possesses flair, determination, and an excitable energy appropriate for her youthful age. Sydney Mikayla’s voice performance is full of life and energy, texturing Andy’s fiery spirit and childlike innocence.

It is noteworthy that Andy, a Black girl, possesses the same skeleton as the aforementioned anime protags, as it is a rare occurrence for a Black girl to do so. Granted, this is a Western-animated show, but it’s destined to fit within the Toonami block. So I’m counting it as a loophole of sorts. Besides the point, Andy is another great addition in the pantheon of powerful Black animated girls leading stylish action packed shows that we’ve never seen before, right next to Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl (though her series has recently been canceled).

Andy also exhibits genuine growth the longer she navigates the town and its obstacles. One of those obstacles being Craig (Paul Castro Jr.), an annoying track-suit wearing con-artist side character who swindles Andy the moment she’s off the boat, and makes situations worse. Despite a humorous little connection to one of her idols, he’s ultimately really exhausting to watch. I will be patient until he attains a moderate level of development. However, as he stands now, he is not amusing and is merely irritating.

That’s okay cause there’s also some great other supporting characters in her corner, mainly in Mikey Beefpuncha (William Akey), a jacked 8 year old who dreams of being a sports journalist, rather than spending time training for the ring alongside his brothers in his Von Erich-like family. Besides having an innocent demeanor, Akey’s youthful and passionate voice performance just makes you instantly adore Mikey. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have Clancy Brown’s booming voice as the Fritz von Erich-like patriarch to send shivers down the spine and make Mikey’s need to escape his toxic surroundings more pressing.

Invincible Fight Girl boasts incredible fight direction. The fierce facial expressions are expressive and the fluidity of the fight movements makes each bout thrilling. The wrestling sequences are intense, cinematic, and filled with adrenaline, making you feel as if you are on the ropes with Andy as she goes Luffy meets Rocky. The rapid and consistent amalgamation of visual gags, exaggerated voice lines, and reactions throughout each comedic moment also helps amplify the anime-inspired aura.

Overall, Invincible Fight Girl is making its way up the ranks as one of the coolest animated rookies of the season. It wears its anime heart on its sleeve with a colorful world, a can-do teen protagonist, and stunning animation that shines whenever characters duke it out in the ring. Pushing it to the older teen-adult oriented block might seem odd, but this action-packed WWE meets My Hero Academia-styled series is a guaranteed winner regardless of its time slot.