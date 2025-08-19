How James Doakes Internet Memes Are Converting New Dexter Fans

The Dexter franchise has regained surprising relevancy almost 20 years after the first show’s debut in 2006. Spinoff series such as the prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, and the ongoing sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, have placed the brand in the pop cultural crosshairs once again. But just as The Walking Dead has learned that a myriad of spinoffs can’t always keep your audience interested, Dexter needed an extra shove to convert new fans and regain old ones alike.

We’ve talked before about how internet memes ruin certain iconic scenes in TV shows, but viral clips and out-of-context media can also help propel older works back into the spotlight in an organic way. What better character to represent Dexter’s social presence on X, Facebook, and other platforms than Miami Metro Detective James Doakes (Erik King)?

Dexter’s number one opp in the first two seasons of the series represented one of the internet’s oldest and most hilarious running gags back in the late 2000s, with his infamous catchphrase “surprise, motherfucker”. Now Doakes has returned with a fury, and this time, the fans are giving many more instances of the detective’s brash, darkly comedic timing. The clips of Doakes not only get to the bottom of the original series’ incredible tension and writing in its first two seasons, but they also represent why people love murder drama and mystery on the small screen.

Doakes is famously the only character in the series who suspects something isn’t right with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) from the very beginning. He doesn’t give any concrete reasons for his disdain of Dexter, but rather bullies him and tries to call his bluff because he feels the blood-spatter analyst is just a little too prim and proper. The juxtaposition between Doakes’ tracking of Dexter’s behavior and Debra’s (Jennifer Carpenter) hero-worship of her brother is one of the most compelling aspects of Dexter’s plotting. The show needed someone to oppose Dexter besides his own psyche, and Doakes does so at such a comical and cartoonish rate that he’s now immortalized as the ultimate representation of somebody who suspects something on a hunch.