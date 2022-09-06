The Flash Season 9 Predictions: Cisco Returns, WestAllen Family, New Speedsters

The Flash season 9 needs to get back to basics: Some entertaining low stakes adventures with a return to the character’s rogues gallery (one of the best in all superhero fiction) and stories that tell us something we didn’t know about the characters we care about or give their relationships with each other more depth. I’ve given up on understanding how the Forces of Nature work or what Iris’ time sickness even was exactly, so here’s hoping we spend the series’ final episodes just doubling down on the sort of stories that remind us why we all loved this show so much in the first palace.

Barry and Iris Finally Start Their Family

We not only already know that Barry and Iris have kids, but we’ve also met both Bart and Nora multiple times over the course of the show. And, thanks to the wonders of time travel showing us how old they are in the 2049 version of Central City, we also know that the West-Allens basically have to start their family sometime real soon. And is there a more poetic way to wrap up The Flash than by definitively showing us that even though this show is ending, the Flash family will always keep running?

Plus, after literal years of Barry and Iris getting kidnapped, targeted by crazed murderers, trapped in alternate dimensions, and generally kept apart for whatever reason, the pair deserves a little bit of domestic bliss before the series’ run is over. A pregnancy storyline could also offer the chance for some much-needed lighthearted comedy during the show’s final season, since I can’t imagine that giving birth to speedsters is going to be anything like your average childbirth experience.

Cisco Ramon and Other Familiar Faces Return to Central City

Look, there’s no way we can properly say goodbye to The Flash without Cisco Ramon. It’s just a fact. An original member of Team Flash and a key member of the cast that built this show, Cisco deserves the chance to come back in some capacity for this final run (I’m still stunned he missed Frost’s funeral, to be honest). To be fair, there’s not really a ton of outstanding story that Cisco needs to wrap up before the show ends, but fans deserve the chance to see Carlos Valdez–and the show’s original Team Flash trio–back in action together one last time, even if it’s only for a single episode.

Bonus points if we somehow get the chance to see fan-favorite characters like Wally West, Sara Lance, or Mia Queen pop up to offer some closure to this iteration of the DC superhero universe in The Flash’s final episodes. Remaining Arrowverse series like Superman & Lois and Stargirl technically take place on alternate Earths, after all, so this is the end of an era in more ways than one. And there are certainly some dangling storyline threads—the Legends’ imprisonment, William’s disappearance—that still need to be resolved.

One Last Reverse-Flash Faceoff

Though The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace insists that Tom Cavanagh’s Reverse-Flash truly died in the Season 8 finale, “Negative, Part Two,” we all know that’s…unlikely at best (I mean how many times has Eobard Thawne died over the course of this show? How many times did he die just last season?) And, at the end of the day, is it possible for this show to conclude without one more face-off between Barry Allen and his greatest enemy? Doubtful.