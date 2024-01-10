Inside Echo Episode 3’s Epic Roller Rink Melee

McKenzie, an Indigenous Australian raised in Sydney, is the kind of director who likes to “blow shit up,” having previously worked on The Walking Dead and the upcoming fourth season of The Boys. She compares the improvisation and collaboration necessary to bring a script to life with her twin passions of beekeeping and “restomodding” ’50s and ’60s cars. As such, she was a shrewd choice to helm one of Echo‘s most impactful installments.

“Episode 3 was a bit of a bottle episode so I did have a lot of autonomy,” she says. “Being able to bring all those resources to bear is just so awesome. No one said ‘no.’ No one said ‘stop, you’re crazy.’ So we just kept going.”

Indeed, episode 3 serves as a sort of midpoint climax for Echo‘s 5-episode first season. Through the first two episodes, viewers have seen the titular Marvel hero accomplish some impressive feats, including going toe-to-toe with Daredevil and jumping off of a moving train, but it’s not until the donnybrook at her uncle Henry’s classic Oklahoma roller rink Black Crow’s Skatelife, that we really get a sense of her full abilities.

For McKenzie, getting the location right for the fight was an all important first step.

“[The roller rink] had been bought as a key location by production. There were no sets,” McKenzie says. “There was some structural stuff we had to shore up in the space. It’s an actual skate rink in Georgia. We demolished part of it and had to make sure it was engineered to not fall down.”

Once the location was in place, the beekeeping director was able to tweak it to her liking, which included lighting the whole set (something she picked up from Ridley Scott when observing him film Alien: Covenant in Sydney), finding a use for those plastic gun nunchucks, and identifying the rink’s “Make America Skate Again” mural as something Maya Lopez could literally crash through.