Hulu New Releases: September 2024

Hulu is honoring its network TV roots with a list of new releases packed with Fall television.

September 2024 sees the arrival of several Hulu originals like Tell Me Lies season 2 on September 4, reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on September 6, and How to Die Alone on September 13. The streamer’s relationship with Disney-mate FX bears much fruit this month as well as Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home for series English Teacher (September 3), The Old Man Season 2 (September 13) and a Ryan Murphy double feature of American Sports Story (September 18) and Grotesquerie (September 26).

Later on in the month will be the streaming debut of several network shows. Rescue Hi-Surf (September 23) and Murder in a Small Town (September 25) highlight the Fox offerings while ABC contributes new seasons of 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy (both on September 27).

Movie fans will find some recent titles to enjoy as well. The Nicolas Cage meta comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent debuts on September 19. That will be followed by SXSW hit Babes on September 30.