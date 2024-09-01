Hulu New Releases: September 2024
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and an American Sports Story highlight Hulu's new releases for September 2024.
Hulu is honoring its network TV roots with a list of new releases packed with Fall television.
September 2024 sees the arrival of several Hulu originals like Tell Me Lies season 2 on September 4, reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on September 6, and How to Die Alone on September 13. The streamer’s relationship with Disney-mate FX bears much fruit this month as well as Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home for series English Teacher (September 3), The Old Man Season 2 (September 13) and a Ryan Murphy double feature of American Sports Story (September 18) and Grotesquerie (September 26).
Later on in the month will be the streaming debut of several network shows. Rescue Hi-Surf (September 23) and Murder in a Small Town (September 25) highlight the Fox offerings while ABC contributes new seasons of 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy (both on September 27).
Movie fans will find some recent titles to enjoy as well. The Nicolas Cage meta comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent debuts on September 19. That will be followed by SXSW hit Babes on September 30.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in September.
Hulu New Releases – September 2024
September 1
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses (2008)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
Amsterdam (2022)
Bandidas (2006)
Bedtime Stories (2008)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Breaking Up (1997)
Camp Rock (2010)
Camp Rock 2 (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)
Enough Said (2013)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
Freaky Friday (2003)
Hannah Montana The Movie (2009)
High School Musical (2006)
High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Independence Day (1996)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Tge Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003)
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday (2021)
Neighbors (2014)
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
The Pacifier (2005)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
The Princess Diaries (2001)
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
Princess Protection Program (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
The Roommate (2011)
See How They Run (2022)
Sicario (2015)
Snatch (2000)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8 (2011)
Superbad (2007)
Us (2019)
September 3
English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One (2018)
September 4
Murai In Love: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
September 5
Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)
September 6
Cash Out (2023)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
September 9
Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages From 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
September 10
The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)
September 11
Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
September 12
Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
September 13
How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed (2023)
Boy Kills World (2023)
September 14
Catfish: Complete Season 9A
September 15
Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)
September 16
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
September 17
Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead (2024)
September 18
American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere
September 19
The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
September 20
Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden (2023)
September 21
Come Out Fighting (2022)
September 23
Rescue: HI-Surf: Series Premiere
September 24
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
September 25
The Judge from Hell: Series Premiere(SUBBED)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
September 26
The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
September 27
She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For (2023)
September 28
Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere
September 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11
September 30
Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)
Leaving Hulu – September 2024
September 4
The Estate (2022)
September 11
Call Jane (2021)
September 12
Around the World in 80 Days (2021)
September 13
Higher Power (2018)
Theater Camp (2023)
September 14
Alan Partridge (2013)
Cosmos (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
Freakonomics (2010)
I Give It A Year (2013)
The Mandela Effect (2019)
This Mountain Life (2018)
Lemon (2017)
Red Dog (2019)
Results (2015)
The Rest Of Us (2019)
White God (2014)
2 Days In New York (2012)
September 15
Lullaby (2022)
September 19
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)
September 20
Inu-Oh (2021)
September 29
Nitram (2021)
September 30
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Buffaloed (2019)
Dashcam (2021)
Honeymoon (2014)
I Am Number Four (2011)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Marrowbone (2017)
Satanic (2016)
Splinter (2008)
The Tank (2023)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
XX (2017)