Hulu New Releases: October 2023
There's lots of spooky stuff coming to Hulu this October, including all that a traditional Huluween has to offer!
It’s the most spookiest time of the year, and you’ll find a smorgasbord of creepy content on the Hulu streaming service in October! Not only has the streamer secured recent theatrical releases like Cobweb and Slotherhouse for you, but Huluween is here again to make sure things go bump in the night.
Huluween highlights this year include the first season of Living for the Dead, which comes from the creators of Netflix’s popular Queer Eye. Join five queer ghost hunters – Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez – as they travel to a range of the world’s most haunted locations in an attempt to help the living by healing the dead.
Hulu will also premiere Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House from director Andrew Renzi. The new documentary follows the story of “Navy Veteran turned master of horror” Russ McKamey. His home, McKamey Manor, is catnip for horror geeks, but the doc seeks to explore why they get so drawn into his web.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in October…
Hulu New Releases – October 2023
October 1
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
- Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
- Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
- 21 & Over | 2013
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- Abduction | 2011
- An American Citizen | 1992
- Beyond JFK | 1991
- Bogus | 1996
- Ceremony | 2010
- Daybreakers | 2010
- Dark Shadows | 2012
- Dazed and Confused | 1993
- Devil’s Due | 2014
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Don’t Say A Word | 2001
- The Double | 2013
- Driven | 2019
- Easy A | 2010
- The Empty Man | 2020
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
- Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
- The Extra Man | 2010
- Fat Albert | 2004
- Fighting | 2009
- FoodInc. | 2008
- Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
- Funny People | 2009
- Godzilla 2000 | 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
- Godzilla | 1998
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Hanna | 2011
- Hollywood Homicide | 2003
- The Hunter | 2011
- Interview With the Vampire | 1994
- It (Stephen King’s) | 1990
- Leprechaun | 1993
- Leprechaun II | 1994
- Leprechaun III | 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
- Leprechaun Origins | 2014
- Leprechaun Returns | 2019
- Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
- Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
- Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
- The New Age | 1994
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Oblivion | 2013
- The Omen | 2006
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- Perfect Stranger | 2007
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- Q & A | 1990
- Rudy | 1993
- The Sacrament | 2013
- Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
- Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
- Stoker | 2011
- Sunchaser | 1996
- Stripper | 1986
- Synchronicity | 2015
- That Night | 1993
- Todo Cambia | 2000
- Tower Heist | 2011
- Turtle Beach | 1992
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
- Underwater | 2020
- Pain & Gain | 2013
- Star Trek | 2009
- Tropic Thunder | 2008
- It Chapter Two | 2019
- Doctor Sleep | 2019
October 2
- Appendage: Film Premiere
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
- Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
- Alone: An Inside Look
- America’s Book of Secrets
- America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
- American Haunting: Complete Season 1
- American Ripper
- Amish Witches
- Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
- Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
- Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
- Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
- Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
- Dead Again: Complete Season 1
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
- Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
- Flip This House: Complete Season 3
- The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
- Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
- Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
- Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
- Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
- Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
- Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
- Model Killers: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
- Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
- My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
- Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
- The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
- Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
October 5
- The Boogeyman | 2023
October 6
- Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
- The Tank | 2023
- Zombie Town | 2023
October 7
- Spy x Family: Season 2 Premiere
- A Lot of Nothing | 2022
October 8
- Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
- Swift | 2019
October 9
- The Mill: Film Premiere
October 10
- Finnick | 2022
October 11
- Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
October 12
- Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
- Food Tech: Complete Season 1
- Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
- I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
- Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 20
- Daliland | 2022
October 13
- Goosebumps: Series Premiere
- Nocebo | 2022
October 14
- Empire of Light | 2022
October 15
- One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
- Centurion | 2010
- Filth | 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
- I’m Still Here | 2010
- Ragnarok | 2013
- Slotherhouse | 2023
- Venus And Serena | 2012
- Viva | 2015
October 16
- Capricorn One | 1977
- Perfect Strangers | 2019
October 17
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019
October 18
- Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
October 19
- The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
- Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
- Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
- Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
October 20
- Cobweb | 2023
October 21
- Life Upside Down | 2022
- Totally Under Control | 2020
October 25
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
October 26
- FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
- My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
- The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
- The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
- Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
- Master Gardener | 2022
October 27
- Shoresy: Complete Season 2
- Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
- Begin Again | 2014
- Susie Searches | 2022
October 31
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011
Leaving Hulu – October 2023
October 3
- Escape From Planet Earth | 2013
- Game Night | 2018
October 4
- Area21 Live on Planet Earth | 2023
October 7
- Black Bear | 2020
- Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
- Swift | 2019
October 8
- The Exorcist III | 1990
- The Infiltrator | 2016
- Two for the Money | 2005
- Wish Upon | 2017
October 11
- After | 2019
October 12
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie | 2022
October 14
- A Kind Of Murder | 2016
October 15
- 99 Homes | 2014
- Glengarry Glen Ross | 1992
- I Smile Back | 2015
- Just Getting Started | 2017
- Learning to Drive | 2014
- Man of the Year | 2006
October 20
- Officer Downe | 2016
October 26
- Hell Baby | 2013
- Malignant | 2021
October 27
- Stars at Noon | 2022
October 30
- Love, Gilda | 2018
- Rio 2 | 2014
October 31
- Bad Reputation | 2018
- Bewitched | 2005
- Carnage | 2011
- Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
- Chloe | 2010
- Closer | 2004
- Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006
- Cover Versions | 2018
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
- Eragon | 2006
- Evil Dead | 2013
- Frank | 2014
- Hotel Transylvania | 2012
- John Dies At The End | 2012
- Killers | 2010
- Labyrinth | 1986
- Leprechaun II | 1994
- Leprechaun Returns | 2019
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
- Leprechaun | 1993
- Leprechaun Origins | 2014
- Leprechaun III | 1995
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
- Leap Year | 2010
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
- Little Fockers | 2010
- Mas Negro Que La Noche | 2014
- Meet the Fockers | 2004
- Meet the Parents | 2000
- Monster House | 2006
- Mom and Dad | 2017
- Notting Hill | 1999
- One For The Money | 2012
- Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
- Our Idiot Brother | 2011
- Pandorum | 2009
- Practical Magic | 1998
- Queen of the Damned | 2002
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Simply Irresistible | 1999
- Stay | 2005
- Stealing Harvard | 2002
- The Craft | 1996
- The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
- The Ringer | 2005
- Turistas | 2006
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
- Unfaithful | 2002
- Waking Ned Devine | 1998
- Wedding Crashers | 2005
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- Zoom | 2006
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra | 2009
- In Time | 2011
- The A-Team | 2010
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation | 2013
- Enemy of the State | 1998
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
- The Lego Movie | 2014
- Seven | 1995