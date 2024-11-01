Hulu New Releases: November 2024
The miniseries Interior Chinatown is among Hulu's exciting new releases for November 2024
Hulu’s adaptation of Charles Yu’s award winning novel, Interior Chinatown arrives on Nov. 19. Created by the author, this series follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character in a police procedural who inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, turning him into the lead character he always dreamed of being. The series also stars Chloe Bennett (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and comedian Ronny Chieng, and was produced by Taika Waititi.
A number of holiday classics like Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation also arrive on Hulu later this month.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in November.
Hulu New Releases – November 2024
November 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Ad Astra (2019)
Aliens (1986)
Billy Madison (1995)
Carpool (1996)
Christmas on the Ranch (2021)
Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
Crazy Heart (2010)
Deck the Halls (2006)
Desierto (2015)
Downhill (2020)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
Goodbye Lover (1999)
Grown Up (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hanging Up (2000)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
Hellboy (2019)
Higher Learning (1995)
Hitman (2007)
Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)
Hollow Man (2000)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Inherit the Viper (2020)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Just Friends (2005)
La La Land (2016)
The Last Duel (2021)
Lazareth (2024)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
National Treasure (2004)
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
The Nutcracker (1993)
Operation Mistletoe (2024)
The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
Predators (2010)
Renovation Romance (2024)
Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)
Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
Second Best (1994)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Teddy Kollek (1995)
Tigerland (2000)
Waitress (2007)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Whip It (2009)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Why Him? (2016)
Wild (2014)
November 2
Endurance: Special Premiere
November 6
Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
A Man Called Otto (2023)
November 7
Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 3
Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
November 8
The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
Poolman (2023)
The Present (2024)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Wild Hogs (2007)
November 11
Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
November 12
Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
November 14
FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
November 15
It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)
The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024)
The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)
Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)
The Taste of Things (2023)
Thelma (2024)
November 16
Harriet (2019)
November 17
Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022)
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020)
Christmas Sail (2021)
A Holiday in Harlem (2021)
A Kismet Christmas (2022)
A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022)
The Santa Stakeout (2021)
November 18
Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
November 19
Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
Drugstore June (2024)
November 20
Missing (2023)
The Son (2023)
November 21
The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Chalet (2023)
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
A Cowboy Christmas Romance (2023)
Merry Magic Christmas (2023)
Mistletoe Match (2022)
Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (2023)
November 22
Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
Firebrand (2023)
The Good Half (2023)
November 23
Sausage Party (2016)
November 24
Southpaw (2015)
November 25
Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
Tsunami: Series Premiere
November 26
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
Robot Dreams (2023)
November 27
Elf (2003)
Four Christmases (2008)
Fred Claus (2007)
Jack Frost (1998)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Polar Express (2004)
November 29
Nutcrackers: Film Premiere
Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)
Leaving Hulu – November 2024
November 4
American Murderer (2022)
November 7
Moonbound (2021)
November 12
Catch the Fair One (2021)
The Locksmith (2023)
November 14
The Dinner (2017)
Ghost Team (Unrated) (2016)
November 16
Adopt a Highway (2019)
Arizona (2018)
Beneath the Darkness (2011)
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)
The Cobbler (2014)
Devil’s Knot (2013)
I Kill Giants (2017)
Mandy (2018)
Mary (2019)
Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
Pay the Ghost (2015)
Plus One (2019)
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot (2018)
The Rewrite (2014)
Terminal (2018)
November 19
Dual (2022)
November 25
A Banquet (2021)
Mummies (2023)
November 30
A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
Hustlers (2019)
Three Identical Strangers (2018)