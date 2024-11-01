Hulu’s adaptation of Charles Yu’s award winning novel, Interior Chinatown arrives on Nov. 19. Created by the author, this series follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character in a police procedural who inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, turning him into the lead character he always dreamed of being. The series also stars Chloe Bennett (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and comedian Ronny Chieng, and was produced by Taika Waititi.

A number of holiday classics like Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation also arrive on Hulu later this month.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in November.

Hulu New Releases – November 2024

November 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra (2019)

Aliens (1986)

Billy Madison (1995)

Carpool (1996)

Christmas on the Ranch (2021)

Christmas With The Kranks (2004)

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Desierto (2015)

Downhill (2020)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Grown Up (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitman (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)

The Last Duel (2021)

Lazareth (2024)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe (2024)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Predators (2010)

Renovation Romance (2024)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

Second Best (1994)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Teddy Kollek (1995)

Tigerland (2000)

Waitress (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Whip It (2009)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Why Him? (2016)

Wild (2014)