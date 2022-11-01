Hulu New Releases: November 2022
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in November 2022 including Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales.
Alright everyone, we’ve got all the spookies of October out of our system. Time to turn our eye to Hulu’s list of new releases for November 2022 to celebrate a new fall tradition of…hunky male dancers?
That’s right, Hulu’s biggest original title for November 2022 is Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 22. This limited series stars Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the real life founder of the original Chippendales club of exotic male dancers. After hits like The Dropout and Pam & Tommy, Hulu likely has high hopes for this one.
The other big original series of note this month is FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble on Nov. 17. This is based on a 2019 novel of the same name and stars Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleischman in crisis. Before that, Hulu is teaming up with ABC for some true crime docuseries like Where is Private Dulaney? on Nov. 16 and Death in the Dorms on Nov. 21.
The only major Hulu original film to speak of is also of the documentary variety. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premieres on Nov. 1 and recounts the wild exploits of evangelical titan Jerry Falwell Jr. Aside from that, you can look forward to a handful of new library titles on Nov. 1 like Cast Away, Shaun of the Dead, and Terminator: Salvation.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
November 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
8 Mile (2002)
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)
Adaptation. (2002)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Aquamarine (2006)
Baby Boy (2001)
Battle of the Year (2013)
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call (2013)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Carpool (1996)
Cast Away
Catering Christmas (2022)
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
City of Angels (1998)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Goodbye Lover (1999)
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)
Hall Pass (2011)
Horses of McBride (2012)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
I Am Number Four (2011)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Kollek (1995)
The Last Song (2010)
Legends Of The Fall (1994)
The Magic Crystal (2011)
Mama (2013)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Mom and Dad (2017)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)
Nativity Rocks! (2018)
The Net (1995)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Norman (2017)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Nutcracker (1993)
Oblivion (2013)
Office Space (1999)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Open Season 3 (2011)
The Patriot (2000)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
The Raven (2012)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Santa Who? (2000)
Say Anything (1989)
Second Best (1994)
Secret Window (2004)
The Sessions (2012)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
Silent Hill (2006)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Snowglobe (2007)
Sommersby (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Still Alice (2015)
Stir Crazy (1980)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Talk To Her (2002)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
This Means War (2010)
The Three Stooges (2011)
Tootsie (1982)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
November 2
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 3 (2006)
Saw 4 (2007)
Saw 5 (2008)
Saw 6 (2009)
Saw 3D (2010)
November 3
Dreaming Walls (2022)
November 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
All I Want For Christmas (2022)
Christmas Child (2004)
Christmas on Repeat (2022)
Funny Thing About Love (2021)
Good Neighbor (2022)
Menorah In The Middle (2022)
My Christmas Fiancé (2022)
Noelle (2007)
Passion of the Christ (2004)
Santa Games (2022)
Saving Christmas (2014)
November 7
Nektronic (2018)
November 8
War Dogs (2016)
November 9
All Rise: Season 3A
November 10
Warm Bodies (2013)
November 11
Code Name Banshee (2022)
First Love (2022)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Pil’s Adventure (2021)
November 13
A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
Catch the Fair One (2021)
November 15
10.0 Earthquake (2014)
12 Pups of Christmas (2018)
2:22 (2017)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Christmas Perfection (2018)
Every Other Holiday (2018)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)
Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
The Dinner (2017)
November 16
Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series
Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
November 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere
Country Chrstmas Album (2018)
My Old School (2022)
The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
November 18
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
The Forgiven (2022)
Merry Kissmas (2015)
November 20
Dual (2022)
November 21
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
November 22
Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
November 24
A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
Merry Kiss Cam (2022)
November 25
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5
A Snow White Christmas (2018)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
The Immaculate Room (2022)
Wrong Place (2022)
November 26
A Banquet (2021)
Alone Together (2022)
How to Please a Woman (2022)
November 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)
Leaving Hulu – November 2022
November 14
District B13 (2004)
Hammer Of The Gods (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
November 30
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
The American (2010)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Girls (1994)
Big (1988)
Breaking Up (1997)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Children Of Men (2006)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
Fight Club (1999)
Heist (2001)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hope Floats (1998)
I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jessabelle (2014)
Kazaam (1996)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Mary And The Witch’S Flower (2018)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Masterminds (2016)
Miles Ahead (2016)
Monster House (2006)
Multiplicity (1996)
Muppets from Space (1999)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Nell (1994)
Nine Months (1995)
Notting Hill (1999)
Oblivion (2013)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Red Tails (2012)
Robin Hood (2010)
Robots (2005)
Roll Bounce (2005)
Salt (2010)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
The Square (2017)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Talk To Her (2002)
Tigerland (2000)
True Lies (1994)
Winchester (2018)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
Won’t Back Down (2012)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)