Hulu New Releases: November 2022

Alright everyone, we’ve got all the spookies of October out of our system. Time to turn our eye to Hulu’s list of new releases for November 2022 to celebrate a new fall tradition of…hunky male dancers?

That’s right, Hulu’s biggest original title for November 2022 is Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 22. This limited series stars Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the real life founder of the original Chippendales club of exotic male dancers. After hits like The Dropout and Pam & Tommy, Hulu likely has high hopes for this one.

The other big original series of note this month is FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble on Nov. 17. This is based on a 2019 novel of the same name and stars Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleischman in crisis. Before that, Hulu is teaming up with ABC for some true crime docuseries like Where is Private Dulaney? on Nov. 16 and Death in the Dorms on Nov. 21.

The only major Hulu original film to speak of is also of the documentary variety. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premieres on Nov. 1 and recounts the wild exploits of evangelical titan Jerry Falwell Jr. Aside from that, you can look forward to a handful of new library titles on Nov. 1 like Cast Away, Shaun of the Dead, and Terminator: Salvation.