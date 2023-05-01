Hulu New Releases: May 2023
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in May 2023 including The Great season 3 and a new White Men Can't Jump.
With its list of new releases for May 2023, Hulu is relying on an acclaimed original and a whole lotta FX.
The acclaimed original in question in The Great season 3. Premiering on May 12, this historical black comedy with continue the story of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her pal Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). The other Hulu original series of note this month is The Clearing on May 24. Based on the best-selling crime novel In the Clearing this story will follow a story inspired by the real life events behind Australian cult “The Family.”
For its other TV options in May, Hulu is turning to its cable partner FX. Class of ’09, an FBI thriller starring Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry, premieres on May 10. That will be followed by The Secrets of Hillsong, a docuseries investigating the controversial church on May 20.
Hulu’s list of original movies this month is highlighted by a remake of White Men Can’t Jump on May 19. If that sounds like it might be a bit much (and it does), May 1 thankfully sees the arrival of some notable library titles like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth | 2013
Annabelle | 2014
Atonement | 2007
Beetlejuice | 1988
Best in Show | 2000
Black Dynamite | 2009
Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
Bless MeUltima | 2013
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
Blue Thunder | 1983
The Book Of Eli | 2010
Bottle Rocket | 1996
Boogie Nights | 1997
Clash Of The Titans | 2010
The Comedian | 2017
CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
Cyrus | 2010
The Darkest Hour | 2011
Eat Pray Love | 2010
El Condorito | 2018
The First Monday In May | 2016
Frank | 2014
The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
Horrible Bosses | 2011
The Hunger Games | 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
Identity | 2003
IT | 2017
Joshua | 2007
Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
The Joy Luck Club | 1993
Last Action Hero | 1993
The Last Exorcism | 2010
Little Man | 2006
The Little Things | 2021
The Mask | 1994
The Meddler | 2016
Meet the Spartans | 2008
Once | 2007
Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
Out of the Furnace | 2013
Patriots Day | 2016
Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
The Power Of One | 1992
Premium Rush | 2012
Rampage | 2018
Selena | 1997
Sex Drive | 2008
Speed | 1994
Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
Stan & Ollie | 2018
Stuck On You | 2003
Taken 2 | 2012
Twilight | 2008
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire
Lucky | 2017
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18 | 2011
A Walk to Remember | 2002
Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
The Libertine | 2004
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night | 2022
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
Bloods | 2022
Manifest West | 2022
May 8
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
To The End | 2022
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior | 2022
May 10
FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
Bar Fight! | 2022
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
The Last Unicorn | 1982
Saint Omer | 2022
May 13
The Locksmith | 2023
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13 | 2004
Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
Point Break | 2015
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up | 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back | 2022
May 19
White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
American Murderer | 2022
Sliding Doors | 1998
Sophie’s Choice | 1982
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait | 2017
May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker | 2022
May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe | 2020
May 26
Mummies | 2023
The Old Way | 2022
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
The Square | 2017
Leaving Hulu – May 2023
May 1
Nightmare Alley | 2021
Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) | 2021
May 3
Passion of the Christ | 2004
May 6
Nekrotronic | 2018
May 7
Are We Done Yet? | 2007
May 10
Antlers | 2021
May 14
The China Hustle | 2017
Journey To The West | 2013
Monsters | 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
Red Cliff | 2008
What Just Happened | 2008
Whose Streets? | 2017
May 15
Elysium | 2013
May 17
Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
Downhill | 2020
Ford v Ferrari | 2019
The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
Underwater | 2020
May 18
The King’s Man | 2022
May 20
Ceremony | 2010
The Double | 2013
The Extra Man | 2010
FoodInc. | 2008
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
Nobody Walks | 2012
Ondine | 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
Pusher I | 1996
Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands | 2004
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005
The Sacrament | 2013
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
Synchronicity | 2015
May 21
Julia | 2008
May 24
The French Dispatch | 2021
May 27
The Book Thief | 2013
Three Identical Strangers | 2018
May 30
TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes | 2022
May 31
30 Days of Night | 2007
A Madea Christmas | 2013
All The King’s Men | 2006
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story | 2021
Amour | 2012
Anastasia | 1997
Another Earth | 2011
As Good As It Gets | 1997
Baby’s Day Out | 1994
Big | 1988
Big Daddy | 1999
Black Swan | 2010
Broken Arrow | 1996
Brown Sugar | 2002
Cast Away | 2000
The Choice | 2016
Commando | 1985
Compadres | 2016
The Count Of Monte Cristo | 2002
Dangerous Beauty | 1998
Dear John | 2010
Despicable Me | 2010
Despicable Me 2 | 2013
Diggers | 2006
Disturbing The Peace | 2020
Doctor Dolittle | 1998
Don Jon | 2013
Enemy of the State | 1998
Fight Club | 1999
Firehouse Dog | 2007
Forever My Girl | 2018
The Gallows | 2015
Go For It | 2011
Groundhog Day | 1993
High-rise | 2015
History Of The World: Part 1 | 1981
How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
How To Train Your Dragon 2 | 2014
Humpday | 2009
In Her Shoes | 2005
In The Cut | 2003
Kicking & Screaming | 2005
L.A. Confidential | 1997
Love And Basketball | 2000
Marmaduke | 2010
Nanny Mcphee | 2006
Nanny Mcphee Returns | 2010
Pretty Woman | 1990
Rio | 2011
Self/Less | 2015
Son Of God | 2014
Takers | 2010
That Thing You Do! | 1996
There’s Something About Mary | 1998
Third Person | 2014
Unstoppable | 2010
Waiting… | 2005
The Waterboy | 1998
Wall Street | 1987
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps | 2010
When A Man Loves A Woman | 1994
Witless Protection | 2008