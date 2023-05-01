Hulu New Releases: May 2023

With its list of new releases for May 2023, Hulu is relying on an acclaimed original and a whole lotta FX.

The acclaimed original in question in The Great season 3. Premiering on May 12, this historical black comedy with continue the story of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her pal Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). The other Hulu original series of note this month is The Clearing on May 24. Based on the best-selling crime novel In the Clearing this story will follow a story inspired by the real life events behind Australian cult “The Family.”

For its other TV options in May, Hulu is turning to its cable partner FX. Class of ’09, an FBI thriller starring Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry, premieres on May 10. That will be followed by The Secrets of Hillsong, a docuseries investigating the controversial church on May 20.

Hulu’s list of original movies this month is highlighted by a remake of White Men Can’t Jump on May 19. If that sounds like it might be a bit much (and it does), May 1 thankfully sees the arrival of some notable library titles like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.