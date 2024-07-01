Hulu New Releases: July 2024
Futurama season 12, Hit Monkey season 2, and a whole lot of sharks highlight Hulu's new releases for July 2024.
Hulu is giving Shark Week a run for its money this July with not one but seven National Geographic specials dropping on the streaming service at the start of the month. From Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie to Baby Sharks in the City, there are plenty of options for fans of these fearsome finned creatures.
Hulu also has a couple of fun offerings for adult animation fans with the full second season of Marvel’s Hit Monkey dropping on July 15 and Futurama returning for its 12th season on July 29th.
There’s not really anything notable in the way of original movies on Hulu this month, but Aliens, Step Brothers, and (500) Days of Summer are just a few of the noteworthy movies joining the library.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in July.
Hulu New Releases – July 2024
July 1
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer | 2009
2012 | 2009
Alien: Covenant | 2017
Aliens | 1986
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
Angels & Demons | 2009
Aniara | 2018
Behind Enemy Lines | 2001
The Big Wedding | 2013
Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
The Cable Guy | 1996
Couples Retreat | 2009
Courage Under Fire | 1996
Cry Macho | 2021
The Da Vinci Code | 2006
Ford v Ferrari | 2019
Funny People | 2009
Garden State | 2004
Get Out | 2017
The Guilty | 2018
Hail Satan? | 2019
Just Go With It | 2011
The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
Margaret. | 2011
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mortal Engines | 2018
The Namesake | 2007
Predators | 2010
The Predator | 2018
Rough Night | 2017
The Salt Of The Earth | 2015
Sex Tape | 2014
Shanghai Knights | 2003
Shanghai Noon | 2000
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022
Source Code | 2011
Step Brothers | 2008
Super Troopers | 2002
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
Tangerine | 2015
Tragedy Girls | 2017
Wrath Of The Titans | 2012
July 2
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022
July 3
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone | 2024
The Monk and the Gun | 2023
Muzzle
July 7
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019
July 8
13 Assassins | 2010
Jesus Camp | 2006
The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
July 9
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom | 2023
Tyrel | 2018
July 12
Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie | 2023
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 1) | 2023
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 2) | 2023
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 3) | 2023
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020
Scrambled
July 15
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I’m Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 17
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake | 2018
July 19
Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American | 2023
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer | 2024
July 23
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme | 2023
July 25
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter | 2023
July 26
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs | 2024
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020
July 29
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30
Betrayal: A Father’s Secret: Complete Docuseries
Leaving Hulu – July 2024
July 2
The Clovehitch Killer | 2018
The Deer King | 2021
Disappearance at Clifton Hill | 2019
The House That Jack Built | 2018
The Nightingale | 2018
Personal Shopper | 2016
Sweet Virginia | 2017
Trespassers | 2018
July 4
Ginger’s Tale | 2020
July 12
Automata | 2014
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans | 2009
July 13
Bernie | 2011
Blitz | 2011
July 14
Centurion | 2010
Filth | 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
I’m Still Here | 2010
Ragnarok | 2013
SAS: Red Notice | 2021
Sex, Guaranteed | 2017
Venus And Serena | 2012
Viva | 2015
July 17
The Autopsy of Jane Doe | 2016
The Babadook | 2014
Backcountry | 2014
The Death of Stalin | 2017
Made in Italy | 2020
Official Secrets | 2019
The Salvation | 2014
Sleeping with Other People | 2015
Swallow | 2019
True History of the Kelly Gang | 2019
Werewolves Within | 2021
Would You Rather? | 2012
July 19
Day of the Dead | 1985
July 20
The Code | 2009
Edison | 2005
July 21
The Iceman | 2012
Killing Season | 2013
July 27
Isn’t It Romantic | 2019
The Paperboy | 2012
Rampart | 2011
July 28
Stolen | 2012
Trespass | 2011
July 30
Betsy’s Wedding | 1990
Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011
July 31
13 Going On 30 | 2004
About Last Night (1986) | 1986
The Beach | 2000
Black Hawk Down | 2001
Blue City | 1986
Cast Away | 2000
The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | 1986
Fresh Horses | 1988
The Hunter | 2011
The Joy Luck Club | 1993
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004
Meet the Spartans | 2008
My Name Is Khan | 2010
The Negotiator | 1998
Once | 2007
Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
The Power Of One | 1992
The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
Rushmore | 1999
School For Scoundrels | 2006
Sideways | 2004
Skyscraper | 2018
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
Taps | 1981
Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Van Helsing | 2004
Walk the Line | 2005
The Wedding Ringer | 2015
Weird Science | 1985
White Chicks | 2004
White House Down | 2013