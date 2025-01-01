Hulu New Releases: January 2025

From original series to broadcast premieres, Hulu is a great place for TV fans this month.

Hulu originals Whiskey on the Rocks (Jan. 22) and Paradise (Jan. 28) premiere on the streamer near the end of the month. Whiskey on the Rocks is a Swedish Cold-War satire inspired by an 11 day standoff that occurred between Sweden and the USSR in 1981 after a Soviet submarine ran aground within Swedish waters.

Created by Dan Fogelman (This is Us), Paradise is a new drama about an upscale community whose idyllic facade is shattered when a surprising murder takes place. Starring James Marsden, Sterling K. Brown, and Krys Marshall, this is the perfect mystery to start off the new year.

The season premieres of broadcast series like The Rookie, The Bachelor, Will Trent, Doc, and Going Dutch also join the Hulu library this month, with new episodes arriving weekly, per ABC and FOX schedules.