Hulu New Releases: January 2025
Whiskey on the Rocks and Paradise highlight Hulu's exciting new releases this January.
From original series to broadcast premieres, Hulu is a great place for TV fans this month.
Hulu originals Whiskey on the Rocks (Jan. 22) and Paradise (Jan. 28) premiere on the streamer near the end of the month. Whiskey on the Rocks is a Swedish Cold-War satire inspired by an 11 day standoff that occurred between Sweden and the USSR in 1981 after a Soviet submarine ran aground within Swedish waters.
Created by Dan Fogelman (This is Us), Paradise is a new drama about an upscale community whose idyllic facade is shattered when a surprising murder takes place. Starring James Marsden, Sterling K. Brown, and Krys Marshall, this is the perfect mystery to start off the new year.
The season premieres of broadcast series like The Rookie, The Bachelor, Will Trent, Doc, and Going Dutch also join the Hulu library this month, with new episodes arriving weekly, per ABC and FOX schedules.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in January.
January 1
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
After Earth (2013)
American Psycho (2000)
The Devil’s Own (1997)
The Devil’s Own En Español (1997)
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Empire Records (1995)
Ender’s Game (2013)
The Great Debaters (2007)
Heat (1995)
Insidious (2011)
Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)
Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)
The Intouchables (2011)
John Wick (2014)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)
The King Of Comedy (1983)
Little Manhattan (2005)
Man of the House (2005)
Man Of The House En Español (1995)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pacific Rim (2013)
Paddington (2014)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)
Shutter (2008)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada (2005)
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)
Threesome (1994)
The Town (2010)
To Rome With Love (2012)
The Walk (2015)
xXx (2002)
xXx En Español (2002)
xXx: State of the Union (2005)
xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)
January 2
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 25
Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1
The Butcher: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3
My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1
The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1
January 3
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere
Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere
Going Dutch: Series Premiere
Mother’s Instinct (2024)
January 7
Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2
Stopmotion (2023)
January 8
The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere
Doc: Series Premiere
Ishura: Season 2 Premiere
Fall (2022)
65 (2023)
January 9
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere
Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere
Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2
Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
More Power: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)
Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere
Dance First
65 En Español (2023)
January 10
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere
The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)
American Star (2024)
January 12
The Silent Hour (2024)
January 13
Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2
The First 48: Complete Season 25
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2
Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1
Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1
January 14
My Penguin Friend (2024)
January 15
Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1
January 17
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere
The Bad Shepard (2024)
January 20
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 21
Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sleep (2023)
January 22
Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 23
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4
Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1
January 24
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)
Arcadian (2024)
City of Dreams (2023)
January 28
Paradise: Series Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere
Humane (2024)
January 30
The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1
January 31
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Take Cover (2024)
Leaving Hulu – January 2025
January 2
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
January 6
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
January 9
Pharma Bro (2021)
January 13
Ailey (2021)
January 14
Bergman Island (2021)
January 20
“Paris, 13th District” (2021)
January 21
The Estate (2020)
January 26
Happening (2021)
January 27
Mayday (2021)
January 28
Charli XCX: Alone Together (2021)
9 Bullets (2022)
Assassin (2023)
Stop and Go (2021)
January 29
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
January 31
Small Engine Repair (2021)
10.0 Earthquake (2014)
12 Pups of Christmas (2019)
A Chance for Christmas (2021)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
A Snow White Christmas (2018)
A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Country Christmas Album (2018)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
Merry Kissmas (2015)
The Spruces and the Pines (2017)