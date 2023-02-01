Hulu New Releases: February 2023

It feels just like last month we were complimenting Hulu on its true crime offerings. Well, with its list of new releases for February 2023, Hulu is staying in the true crime lane. Suppose that’ll happen when you push back the release date of a series or two.

February sees the arrival of three notable true crime series on Hulu. Taiwan Crime Stories premieres on Feb. 1 and presents four true tales from Taiwan’s criminal “dark underbelly.” That will be followed by ABC News Studios’ Killing County on Feb. 3. That three-episode series ponders the question “what happens when police kill?” The most interesting true crime offering premieres on Feb. 9. That’s when Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence College shares its four-episode saga of Larry Ray and the young college students he victimized.

As far as non true crime offerings go, the third and final season of Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot arrives on Feb. 17. Join Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as they test the limits of corporate copyright law. And now this would be the time that we shout out some of Hulu’s intriguing library titles this month. Truth be told though, there’s not much to write home about, save for The Green Mile and Scarface.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.