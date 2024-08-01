Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season this month as the crime-solving trio takes a trip from New York City to Los Angeles to solve yet another murder. But just because they’re moving coasts, doesn’t mean that Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) can escape the deaths that keep plaguing their apartment building.

We also get to see what happens to the Solar Opposites in the aftermath of the series-changing finale when the full fifth season of the series drops this August.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in August.

Hulu New Releases – August 2024

August 1

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461

The Banger Sisters (2002)

The Beach (2000)

Because I Said So (2007)

Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

Casino (1995)

Drumline (2002)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eragon (2006)

Flubber (1997)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

John Carter (2012)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Midway (2019)

Muppets from Space (1999)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Race To Witch Mountain (2009)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Random Hearts (1999)

Robots (2005)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Son-in-law (1993)

Stay (2005) (2005)

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Welcome Home (2018)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)