Hulu New Releases: August 2024
The return of Only Murders in the Building and Solar Opposites highlight Hulu's new releases for August 2024.
Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season this month as the crime-solving trio takes a trip from New York City to Los Angeles to solve yet another murder. But just because they’re moving coasts, doesn’t mean that Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) can escape the deaths that keep plaguing their apartment building.
We also get to see what happens to the Solar Opposites in the aftermath of the series-changing finale when the full fifth season of the series drops this August.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in August.
Hulu New Releases – August 2024
August 1
Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461
The Banger Sisters (2002)
The Beach (2000)
Because I Said So (2007)
Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
Casino (1995)
Drumline (2002)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Eragon (2006)
Flubber (1997)
Fool’s Gold (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
The Guardian (2006)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
John Carter (2012)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Knocked Up (2007)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Marley & Me (2008)
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Midway (2019)
Muppets from Space (1999)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Race To Witch Mountain (2009)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Random Hearts (1999)
Robots (2005)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
Son-in-law (1993)
Stay (2005) (2005)
Tron: Legacy (2010)
Welcome Home (2018)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
August 2
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
August 3
Suitable Flesh (2023)
August 4
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (2022)
August 5
Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
August 7
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
August 8
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot : Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake (2021)
Epic Tails (2022)
Food, Inc. 2 (2023)
August 9
Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (2022)
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (2020)
Greg Warren: The Salesman (2023)
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (2023)
Chief of Station (2024)
August 10
Greta (2019)
August 11
Beautiful Disaster (2023)
August 12
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
August 13
The Woman King (2022)
August 14
Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)
La Chimera (2023)
August 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal : Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls (2023)
Smile (2022)
August 16
Accidental Texan (2023)
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani) (2013)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) (1987)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) (2010)
Immaculate (2024)
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll) (2011)
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes) (2003)
August 19
OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
August 20
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon (2024)
August 21
High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Stress Positions (2024)
August 22
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
August 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper (2024)
The Dive (2023)
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (2020)
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (2023)
Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman (2023)
August 24
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
August 25
The Courier (2021)
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
August 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
August 27
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking (2021)
August 28
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
August 29
Gold Medal Families
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)
The Duff (2015)
August 30
I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water (2024)
Leaving Hulu – August 2024
August 3
Accidental Love (2015)
Labor Pains (2009)
Winter Passing (2005)
August 9
Polaroid (2019)
August 10
Beautiful Disaster (2023)
August 14
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)
The China Hustle (2017)
Red Cliff (2008)
What Just Happened (2008)
White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)
August 31
The Enforcer (2022)
High-rise (2015)
The Omen (2006)