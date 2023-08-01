Hulu New Releases: August 2023

We might be entering the dog days of summer but Hulu isn’t slowing down. The streamer’s list of new releases for August 2023 is a pretty impressive collection of content.

The biggest Hulu original this month is season 3 of true crime comedy Only Murders in the Building on Aug. 8. This time around Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are joining the already-stacked cast that features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. This season’s central murder appears to take place at a theater (outside the building) but I think we’ll let it slide.

That’s far from the only worthwhile original in August as Aug. 2 sees the premiere of the third and final season of superb comedy Reservation Dogs. That will be followed by South Korean sci-fi series Moving on Aug. 9, Solar Opposites season 4 on Aug. 14, and A Murder at the End of the World on Aug. 29. Of course, Hulu is also keeping up its true crime hot streak thanks to Demons and Saviors on Aug. 3 and Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks on Aug. 17.

Miguel Wants to Fight (Aug. 16) is the only Hulu original movie this month. But the library titles are pretty impressive…and weirdly horror heavy. Skinamarink (Aug. 4), Enys Men (Aug. 9), and Malignant (Aug. 27) are all recent horror hits that subscribers will want to check out.