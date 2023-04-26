Tears of the Kingdom’s “Meat Arrow” Meme Is Real and Unspectacular

While there is so much to talk about when it comes to the new Tears of the Kingdom hands-on previews that were just released, I’d be derelict in my duties if I didn’t tell you that the legendary “meat arrow” meme is as real as it is unimpressive

First, some context. During a recent Tears of the Kingdom video preview, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma revealed the game’s Fuse ability. As the name suggests, that ability allows you to combine two objects and turn them into a new item. So you can do something like attach a spike to a shield and turn it into a weapon. That’s just a very basic example, though. The possibilities are reportedly endless.

During that video preview, fans noticed that the game technically offered the option to attach a piece of raw meat to Link’s arrow. However, Aonuma failed to show what would happen if you followed through with that seemingly stupid action. Because we didn’t get to see what a meat arrow actually does, fans began to wildly speculate about the meat arrow’s functionality and possibilities. Before long, “Meat Arrow” became a legendary Zelda item on par with the Master Sword.

Obviously, the entire meat arrow concept is a bit of a meme. Beyond the…err…more erotic implications of that term, some fans simply started dreaming of beating the game using only meat arrows. To that end, though, there was genuine fascination regarding the functionality of the meat arrow and its implications for the entire Fuse system. Would the game really let you create entirely useless items, or does the meat arrow (if it exists) serve a purpose?