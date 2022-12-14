How Much of Christmas Favourite Nativity! Was Improvised?

‘Never work with children or animals’, the old showbiz phrase goes, but when filming Nativity! in 2009 not only did Martin Freeman and Marc Wootton have both children and animals to contend with, they were doing it all without a script. Like Debbie Isitt’s 2006 mockumentary romcom Confetti also starring Freeman and Wootton, Nativity! was largely improvised, but how did that work on set?

Nativity! is the story of a primary school teacher (Freeman) who tries to put on a Hollywood-worthy nativity play with help from his young-at-heart teaching assistant (Wootton). Confetti, which stars a host of British comedy talent including Julia Davis, Jessica Stevenson, Olivia Colman and Robert Webb (those last two’s nude scenes proved controversial, as Webb describes from 03:25 in this Graham Norton interview), is a wedding competition in which Freeman played one of three grooms competing with their bride to win a house.

When speaking to The York Press about both projects, Freeman explained that Nativity! had more guidance for each scene than Confetti, but was still completely improvised:

‘In Confetti, in the course of a scene, if the characters decided to take it north or east, that’s where the scene and story went. For Nativity!, Debbie’s general modus operandi would be, “We need to get from this point to this point by the end of the scene, away you go”! How you get there is down to you, but you have to hit certain landmarks along the way.’