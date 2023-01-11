How Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Fixes Two Major Season 1 Issues

Despite that, the first season does also allow us to learn about Marcus’ own struggles with depression after the loss of his friend. While this is also relatively glossed over in the first batch of episodes, the show rectifies this with season two as it shows Marcus turning to drugs and alcohol to cope with his descent into depression. The differences in Marcus are shown across the whole season but particularly in episode eight which is a Marcus-centered story as he walks us through his feelings via voiceover. From the fake smiles to the slow speaking, we see Marcus get to the point where he can no longer mask his suffering nor shoulder anyone else’s pain and so he breaks up with Ginny despite loving her. The episode is a beautiful yet haunting exploration into how mental health is a constantly ongoing concern. There is no quick fix nor a permanent solution.

There are so many scenes in season two that showcase the series’ improvement when discussing mental health but the moment in which Georgia finds out that Ginny has been self-harming and asks Ginny to show her where is an incredibly emotional watch. While we never see Ginny’s scars on screen, Georgia’s reaction and actions afterwards are heartwarming and has led to many people online applauding the rawness of the moment.

Additionally, Ginny and Georgia’s decision to bypass the damaging stereotypical portrayal of Black people not needing therapy and having Ginny’s Black father be the one to recommend counseling with a mixed-race therapist so Ginny can be understood is a powerful decision made within the show. Especially as it’s in contrast to Georgia who ignores mental health as an idea until she’s forced to confront it by Ginny’s self-harming and necessary therapy sessions where Georgia discovers her part in Ginny’s trauma.

Self-harming and depression are not the only two issues around mental health discussed. The show also explores body dysmorphia with Ginny’s friend Abby (Katie Douglas), who tapes her legs and seems to also be suffering from an eating disorder. Abby’s suffering is pretty invisible to everyone as a reflection on how mental health issues often can’t be seen.

Ginny & Georgia overcomes TV’s default reaction to make a punchline out of sensitive subjects. While Ginny does joke with her father about her therapist making her keep a journal (“Dear Diary, today I wanna burn. When, oh when will I ever learn?”) the joke is used more as a form of liberation and open discussion to what can make her therapy more beneficial to her. It doesn’t use mental health for a quick laugh or decide to ship off characters for a few episodes and have them come back shiny and new. The show contributes to finally giving mental health treatment the attention it deserves on TV.

Ginny & Georgia’s Exploration of Race

On TV, being mixed-race rarely gets explored beyond the fact mixed-race characters often express they feel as though they don’t fit in, on either side of their identity. This is something examined in season one through Ginny being asked “what” she is because she’s so “exotic looking.” The offhand racist comments Ginny experiences alongside the treatment she receives from her racist white English teacher Mr Gitten (Jonathan Potts) leads to the infamous oppression Olympics scene in which Ginny and her then half-Taiwanese boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple) decided to go back and forth over who has the worse racial experience. Ginny tells him he’s barely even Asian and he retorts, “but I’ve never seen you pound back jerk chicken…So really how Black are you then?” The scene is a mess and was extremely controversial, but it highlighted how being biracial is a completely different experience than being monoracial. Racial identity is complex and needs to be explored sensitively, a point season two does well to acknowledge.