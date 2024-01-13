How Does the New Gladiators Compare to the 90s Original?

Basically the Same, But a Bit Shinier and a Bit Kinder

A couple of pairs of contestants – two male and two female – compete against each other and sundry Gladiators in five events (including Duel, Hang Tough, The Wall… all the classics plus new entries The Edge, Collision, The Ring and more) per hour-long episode. That’s followed by an Eliminator in which the two contestants race each another around an obstacle course that ends with them (hopefully) running up a travellator and swinging through a massive bit of paper on the end of a rope. They’ve kept all that, it’s safe in the bank.

As is… the logo, the theme music, the arena set-up (Sheffield‘s Utilita Arena now, not Birmingham’s), the baying, foam-finger-pointing crowd, the Queen songs, and the Gladiators all having names that sound either like high-end cleaning products or models of Nissan car: Steel, Nitro, Fury, Diamond, and so on.

The new costumes are shiny and metallic, the VTs are glossier, and somebody in production clearly loves lasers as much as Dr Evil in Austin Powers loves lasers, but overall, it either looks the same or better than it used to, so no complaints here.

Also, pantomime villainy aside, there seems to be a little bit less trash talk and a bit more supportive camaraderie from Gladiator to contestant and vice versa. One of the Gladiators – professional rugby player Fury – wears a hearing aid, one of the female contestants was signed up by her wife who gets a shout-out in the audience, one of the male contestants wears nail polish, and there’s a genuinely rousing bit involving a survivor of Leukaemia. It all feels a teeny bit… kinder?

No Wolf Man, but There Are Still Baddies

The bandana of villainy has been passed from Wolf (Michael Van Wijk) to Viper (Quang Luong), who along with Matt Morsia as Legend, is one of the new series baddies. Viper’s deal seems to be grimacing, not saying much and being a pushover on The Gauntlet. Legend’s deal involves acting like he’s God’s gift and whinging about losing events because an arena light shone in his eye. They’re the new show’s bad guys, the heels, the no-good boo-hiss wrong’uns there to break the rules and storm off in a huff. Boooooooooo.

The Gladiators Still Make Weird Boasts

Diamond can lift a gorilla and Sabre can lift a baby elephant, which is why they’re both now banned from Whipsnade Zoo.