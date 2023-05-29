Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Just Teased a Surprising Take on a TOS Character

Quick! Describe Mr. Spock in two words! Chances are, neither of those words is “romantic” or “exuberant.” While the science officer is half-human on his mother Amanda’s side, he fully embraces his father Sarek’s Vulcan heritage, purging himself of all emotions. So when actors portray Spock as giving into his feelings — at least, when those actors aren’t Leonard Nimoy — it’s always a bit surprising, and Star Trek fans tend to get a bit upset.

Judging by the latest trailer for the second season of Strange New Worlds, producers are willing to rattle fans’ cages a bit if it’ll lead to an interesting story. Among teases that include the return of Klingons from The Motion Picture and The Next Generation era, as well as a first look at live-action Ensigns Mariner and Boimler from Lower Decks, we see Spock (Ethan Peck) smooch Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and then respond with an energetic fist-pump. See for yourself:

To be sure, shots like these exist to get people talking, so it’s very possible that neither the kiss nor the gesture is out of character for Spock, at least not in their larger context. (There could always be an outside force behind Spock’s sudden display of emotions.) But even if the two instances are exactly what they seem to be, the actions aren’t completely out of left field for Spock or Chapel.

Played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry in The Original Series, Nurse Chapel clearly had feelings for Spock, as revealed in the season one episode “The Naked Time.” Chapel’s limited screen time on TOS pushed that plotline to the background, but it has come to the forefront in SNW, thanks to Bush’s charismatic performance. She and Spock shared a particularly vulnerable scene in the season one episode “All Those Who Wander,” which saw the two in a slightly more-than-friendly embrace.