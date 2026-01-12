His & Hers: The Final Twist of This Netflix Show Is Worth Waiting For

His & Hers Ending Explained

It’s revealed that the murder victims – Rachel, Helen, and Zoe – once conspired to lead Anna and another girl, Catherine, into the woods on Anna’s 16th birthday. Unbeknownst to them, the trio had sent photos of Anna and Catherine to a group of men, who appeared from the trees and attacked Catherine. Now grown up and having changed her name and looks, Catherine seems to be hell-bent on vengeance. We also find out that she cruelly killed her own sister at one point in response to some family bullying.

A showdown between Anna, Catherine (now Lexy), Jack, and his partner Priya leaves Lexy dead. We then jump forward a year, where we see that Jack and Anna have healed their broken relationship and Anna is pregnant. They have adopted Zoe’s baby, and Anna is discussing million-dollar contracts at work. Everything seems to have worked out well since the town of Dahlonega, Georgia, disposed of its pesky serial killer!

Except it didn’t. The killer is very much still at large, and we’ve been utterly fooled. As Anna roams her childhood home, taking in bittersweet memories, she finds a letter in her room. She begins reading it, and we hear the familiar narration from previous episodes. It’s immediately confusing. Anna wouldn’t have written herself a letter to read, would she?

As we hear the words written on the pages, the narrating voice suddenly changes from Anna’s to her mother’s. This is Alice’s confession. We discover that when Anna fled Dahlonega following the crib death of her baby, Alice was lost in grief and didn’t know how to find her. She started watching old videotapes of Anna, which soothed her while Anna was away.

The final videotape showed the full incident that took place in the woods on Anna’s 16th birthday, which we’d only partly witnessed. Alice saw Catherine actually escape the men’s attack that night, but Anna was not so lucky. It’s revealed that Anna was raped, and it was all caught on camera. Alice decided to kill the girls responsible for luring Anna into the attack, pretending to be suffering from dementia so that no one would suspect her of the crimes. She admits that Lexy’s death wasn’t part of the plan, though. She’d hoped that Lexy would just take the fall and go to jail, since she had only abandoned Anna in the woods and not been part of setting up the attack all those years ago.

At first, Anna seems horrified by these revelations, but then she looks over at her mother and smiles, seemingly appreciative of her mother’s love, protection, and vengeance.