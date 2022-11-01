HBO Max New Releases: November 2022

Since a certain show about houses and dragons just wrapped, HBO Max has a big scheduling hole fill next month. How will they go about it? Let’s find out with the streamer’s list of new releases for November 2022!

Obviously, there is no replacing House of the Dragon‘s cultural impact so HBO is looking for some singles in November, rather than the homerun. Things get started on in promising fashion on Nov. 3. That date sees the premiere of Titans season 4 and the interesting true crime documentary Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty. The former will continue the adventures of DC’s heralded Titans team (and introduce some new heavy hitters) while the latter will try to keep pace with Netflix’s prolific true crime output.

November is also when HBO Max gets a head start on the holiday season. A Christmas Story sequel, aptly titled A Christmas Story Christmas, premieres on Nov. 17. Also, it wouldn’t be the holidays for many folks without a Harry Potter marathon. Thankfully all eight films arrive to HBO Max on Nov. 1.

Beyond Potter, HBO Max’s lineup of library titles this month is strong and includes several Star Trek films (Nov. 1), Seven (Nov. 1), and even the Entourage movie (Nov. 16) for the true degenerates!