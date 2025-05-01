HBO and Max New Releases: May 2025

The travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go returns to Max for a second season on May 8, following the comedian as he travels across the globe, experiencing local cultures and connecting with fans he previously met on his podcast.

The Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That comes back for a third season on May 29. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and their friends once again do their best to navigate love and friendship and life in NYC as 50-something women.

The Oscar-winning film The Brutalist arrives on Max on May 16. This film follows visionary architect László Toth as he escapes post-war Europe and tries to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage in America.

Another exciting movie joining the Max library this month (May 31) is the new original film Mountainhead. Written and directed by Jesse Armstrong, the creator of Succession, Mountainhead follows a group of billionaire friends who meet up for a getaway amidst an ongoing global financial crisis.