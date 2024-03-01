HBO and Max New Releases: March 2024
We've got a look ahead at everything coming to (and leaving) Max in March!
It’s an interesting month on HBO and Max this March, as two acclaimed films hit the streamer along with some intriguing original programming.
First up in the movies arena is the streaming debut of Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet. From beloved Paddington director Paul King, the film follows the adventures of a young Willy Wonka as he looks to become the world’s best (and weirdest) chocolatier. Later in March on Max, there’s also Dream Scenario, a highly-regarded comedy boasting Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews, who suddenly starts appearing in people’s dreams for unknown reasons, and who naturally becomes very famous as a result of this strange phenomena.
Series-wise, the biggest show on Max this month is The Regime. It packs a solid cast, including Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant, and tells the story of “life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Should be worth a watch!
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and Max this month…
HBO and Max New Releases – March 2024
March 1
- 127 Hours (2010)
- Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- Bullet Head (2018)
- Cabaret (1972)
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Deadpool (2016)
- Dear White People (2014)
- Dope (2015)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Farewell (2019)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Godzilla (2014)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
- Good Time (2017)
- The Green Knight (2021)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Hot Air (2019)
- King Kong (1933)
- Kong: Skull Island (2017)
- Last Christmas (2019)
- The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
- Lean On Me (1989)
- Leatherheads (2008)
- Love Beats Rhymes (2017)
- Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)
- Nine Lives (2016)
- Observe and Report (2009)
- Ocean’s 11 (1960)
- Ocean’s Eight (2018)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- On Chesil Beach (2018)
- Pulling Strings (2013)
- Rambo (2008)
- The Revenant (2016)
- Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
- Scream (1996)
- Scream 2 (1997)
- Scream 3 (2000)
- Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
- She’s Out of My League (2010)
- Shut In (2016)
- Sinister (2012)
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
- Son of Kong (1933)
- Still Alice (2014)
- Straight Outta Compton (2015)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
- Yes Man (2008)
- Zookeeper (2011)
March 3
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
- The Regime (HBO Original)
- Small Town Potential (HGTV)
March 4
- Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
- Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
- Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
- Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 5
- A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
March 6
- My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)
- On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)
March 7
- The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
March 8
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)
- Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
- Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
- Wonka (2024)
March 11
- Lakefront Empire (HGTV)
March 12
- 7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
- Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
- The Lionheart (HBO Original)
- The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
- Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
March 13
- Vacation (2015)
March 14
- The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)
- Justice, USA (Max Original)
March 15
- 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
- Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)
- Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
March 16
- The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)
March 17
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
- Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
March 19
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
March 21
- Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
March 23
- Design Goals (Magnolia Network)
March 25
- Lethally Blonde (ID)
- Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
March 26
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
March 28
- Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
March 29
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
March 30
- Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)
Leaving HBO and Max – March 2024
March 1
- Elvis (2022)
- Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)
March 5
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3
March 6
- Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)
March 7
- Hit & Run
March 11
- OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
March 12
- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
March 14
- Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)
March 15
- The Grey (2013)
March 19
- Amsterdam (2022)
March 20
- Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)
March 29
- Jack Stauber’s Opal (2020)
March 30
- The Promise (2017)
March 31
- A Day in the Country (1946)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Answer Man (2009)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
- Cesar Chavez (2014)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Citizen Kane (1941)
- Class Action (1991)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- Control Room (2004)
- Coraline (2009)
- The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
- Dutch (1991)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Fast Food Nation (2006)
- Firestorm (1998)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)
- Ghost (1990)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harriet The Spy (1996)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
- I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
- In Vanda’s Room (2000)
- Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Johnny Dangerously (1984)
- Late August, Early September (1998)
- Lean On Me (1989)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- Life As We Know It (2010)
- Major Barbara (1941)
- Millennium (1989)
- Mon Oncle D’Amerique (1980)
- My Life as a Dog (1985)
- The Naked Kiss (1964)
- Pépé le Moko (1937)
- Pootie Tang (2001)
- Post Grad (2009)
- The Pyramid (2014)
- Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
- Revolutionary Road (2009)
- The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Se7en (1995)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Smallfoot (2018)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Strange Days (1995)
- Sunset Strip (2000)
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
- Taken 3 (2015)
- Tanner ’88 (1988)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- Traffik (2018)
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)
- Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
- Upgrade (2018)
- The Verdict (1982)
- A Walk In The Woods (2015)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- Whose Streets? (2017)
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Winter’s Bone (2010)