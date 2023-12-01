HBO and Max New Releases: December 2023
A24 are delivering a special gift to Max this December, as Leo Reich’s acclaimed stand-up show Literally Who Cares?! hits the streamer. The comedian has already won over the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Off-Broadway with runs of the show, but this performance was taped at EartH in London. Consider checking it out – if A24 got involved in the project, you know you’ll definitely see something weird and special.
But if you’re looking for something more serious, add the new three-part documentary series Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning to your watch list this month. The upcoming series delves into the fallout from the investigation into Charles “Chuck” Stuart’s 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, had been shot in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood in 1989.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and Max this month…
HBO and Max New Releases – December 2023
December 1
- 9 (2009)
- Anna and the King (1999)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- The Box (2009)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
- Cut Bank (2015)
- Denial (2016)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Doomsday (2008)
- Elektra (2005)
- Eye in the Sky (2016)
- Flipped (2010)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- From Russia with Love (1964)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- Hereafter (2010)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
- The Hunt For Red October (1990)
- I Am
- The Informant! (2009)
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
- Jurassic World (2015)
- License to Kill (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Longest Ride (2015)
- Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
- The Lovers (2017)
- Low Tide (2019)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
- Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
- Naked Lunch (1991)
- Necessary Roughness (1991)
- Notes on a Scandal (2007)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Over Her Dead Body (2008)
- Paranormal Activity (2009)
- Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
- Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
- Ramona and Beezus (2010)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Semi-Pro (2008)
- Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
- A Shot In The Dark (1964)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
- The Souvenir (2019)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- Timeline (2003)
- Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
- Trainwreck (2015)
- A View To Kill (1985)
- Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)
- The Women (2008)
- The World is Not Enough (1999)
December 3
- Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
- Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
- OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
- Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
- Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)
December 4
- Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
December 5
- Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
- Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
December 6
- Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)
December 7
- Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
- Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
- Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
December 10
- OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
- White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
December 11
- Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)
December 12
- 1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
- sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
- Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)
December 15
- The Giver (2014)
- On the Tee, Season 1B
December 16
- Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
- Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
December 17
- OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)
December 18
- Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
- Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
- World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)
- Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)
December 19
- 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
- Border Control: Sweden
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
December 20
- American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
- Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)
December 21
- Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
- Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)
December 23
- Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)
December 24
- OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
- Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
December 25
- 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
- Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)
December 26
- 90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
- Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
- Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
December 28
- Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
- Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)
December 29
- In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
- Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
- The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
December 30
- Amina’s Way (OWN)
- Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)
Leaving HBO and Max – December 2023
December 2
- Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
- Long Live the Royals
December 6
- Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)
December 7
- Mostly 4 Millennials
December 9
- Nightcrawler (2014)
December 10
- Tropical Cop Tales
December 11
- Frisky Dingo
December 12
- Hot Streets
December 13
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
December 14
- The Heart, She Holler
December 15
- Entourage (2015)
December 16
- Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)
December 17
- Eagleheart
December 18
- Delocated
December 19
- China, IL
December 20
- Beautiful Creatures (2013)
December 21
- Spotlight (2015)
December 26
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
December 27
- The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)
December 31
- 12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2
- The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- All About the Benjamins (2002)
- The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
- American Ultra (2015)
- Animal Kingdom (2010)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
- Annabelle: Creation (2017)
- The Ant Bully (2006)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- The Artist (2011)
- At Middleton (2014)
- The Avengers (1998)
- The Bachelor (1999)
- The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
- Ballet 422 (2014)
- Batman (1966)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Bells are Ringing (1960)
- Beyond the Reach (2015)
- Black Beauty (1994)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- The Book of Life (2014)
- Boys’ Night Out (1962)
- Brigadoon (1954)
- The Bronze (2015)
- Bulworth (1998)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- The Circle (2017)
- The Comedian (2016)
- The Company Men (2010)
- Compliance (2012)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
- Constantine: City of Demons (2018)
- Crocodile Dundee (1986)
- Crocodile Dundee II (1988)
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)
- Cunningham (2019)
- The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
- Daphne & Velma (2018)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)
- Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)
- Defending Your Life (1991)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
- Detour (2017)
- Dim Sum Funeral (2008)
- Diner (1982)
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Elf (2003)
- Elizabethtown (2005)
- Enter The Warrior’s Gate (2017)
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)
- Every Secret Thing (2014)
- Fast Color (2019)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Flashpoint (1984)
- Flawless (2008)
- Fool’s Gold (2008)
- Four Christmases (2008)
- Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- From Here to Eternity (1953)
- The Full Monty (1997)
- Funny Farm (1988)
- Garden State (2004)
- Get Carter (1971)
- Ginger & Rosa (2013)
- The Golden Compass (2007)
- The Good Heart (2010)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- The Haunting (1999)
- Headhunters (2012)
- Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
- Heaven Help Us (1985)
- Holiday Affair (1949)
- The Hollars (2016)
- Hotel Artemis (2018)
- The House (2017)
- The Illusionist (2010)
- In The Heart of The Sea (2015)
- Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
- Inside Job (2010)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
- Jack Frost (1998)
- The Jellies
- Jumanji (1995)
- Kill Your Darlings (2013)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Lean on Me (1989)
- Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)
- LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)
- LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)
- The LEGO Movie (2014)
- The Letter (1940)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)
- The Lost Boys (1987)
- Lost in America (1985)
- Love Is Strange (2014)
- Love Jones (1997)
- Luce (2019)
- Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
- Maggie’s Plan (2016)
- The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)
- Marley & Me (2008)
- The Master (2012)
- Misery (1990)
- Music Within (2007)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Nico, 1988 (2018)
- Nine (2009)
- Out of the Past (1947)
- Paddington 2 (2017)
- The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- The Pirate (1948)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Precious (2009)
- The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Quartet (2012)
- Real Life Nightmare
- Restless (2011)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Roger & Me (1989)
- Room for One More (1952)
- The Rover (2014)
- Running on Empty (1988)
- Running Scared (2006)
- Sarah’s Key (2011)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)
- Scream (1996)
- Scream 2 (1997)
- Scream 3 (2000)
- The Seagull (2018)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- Shanghai (2010)
- She’s Funny That Way (2015)
- Shivering Truth
- The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
- Shoplifters (2018)
- Snitch (2013)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
- Son of the Mask (2005)
- Song of the Thin Man (1947)
- Spartan (2004)
- Speedway (1968)
- Spinout (1966)
- Stan & Ollie (2018)
- Step Up All In (2014)
- Step Up Revolution (2012)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
- Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
- Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)
- Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
- Three Godfathers (1936)
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
- Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
- Tricky Dick
- The Trouble with Spies (1987)
- The Turning Point (1977)
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
- Tyrel (2018)
- Under the Same Moon (2007)
- Unmasking A Killer (HLN)
- Urge (2016)
- Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)
- Volunteers (1985)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- The Wash (2001)
- WB 100th Behind the Shield
- What’s Up, Doc? (1972)
- Where the Boys Are (1960)
- White Chicks (2004)
- The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
- Winter’s Tale (2014)
- Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)
- You’re Next (2013)