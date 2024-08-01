HBO and Max New Releases: August 2024

The HBO series Industry returns for a third season on Aug. 11, with Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington joining the cast. The series follows a cast of characters caught up in the cutthroat world of high finance in London as they determine whether they will thrive or crumble under the pressure.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available on Max this month for fans looking for something to tide them over until Rick and Morty season 8.

Another notable new release this month is the documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. Formulated with newly recovered interviews and unprecedented access to the actor’s personal archive, this documentary claims to be Elizabeth Taylor’s story from her perspective.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in August.