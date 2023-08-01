HBO and Max New Releases: August 2023

Summer isn’t over yet but HBO and its streaming arm Max are already moving on to fall. With its list of new releases for August 2023, Max is focusing on football! The American kind, mind you, not the actually footy kind.

August 2023 sees the release of two major football documentaries on HBO and Max. The first is the premiere of Hard Knocks on Aug. 10. The new season of long-running NFL training camp docuseries will center on the New York Jets, new employers of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Aug. 23, Max will air the aptly named BS High. The doc tells the stranger-than-fiction story of high school football team Bishop Sycamore, which pulled off one of the more notable sports scams you’re likely to ever hear about.

Not of the football variety but in keeping with the North American sports theme will be season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Aug. 6. The month will then close out with a more traditionally geeky TV option – Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. This Adventure Time spinoff will follow the adventures of its two lead characters, themselves alternative versions of typical AT heroes Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

In terms of library movie titles, most of the good ones arrive on Aug. 1. These include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Fargo, and Spawn.