HBO and Max New Releases: August 2023
We have the highlights of what's coming to HBO and Max in August 2023 including more Adventure Time!
Summer isn’t over yet but HBO and its streaming arm Max are already moving on to fall. With its list of new releases for August 2023, Max is focusing on football! The American kind, mind you, not the actually footy kind.
August 2023 sees the release of two major football documentaries on HBO and Max. The first is the premiere of Hard Knocks on Aug. 10. The new season of long-running NFL training camp docuseries will center on the New York Jets, new employers of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Aug. 23, Max will air the aptly named BS High. The doc tells the stranger-than-fiction story of high school football team Bishop Sycamore, which pulled off one of the more notable sports scams you’re likely to ever hear about.
Not of the football variety but in keeping with the North American sports theme will be season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Aug. 6. The month will then close out with a more traditionally geeky TV option – Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. This Adventure Time spinoff will follow the adventures of its two lead characters, themselves alternative versions of typical AT heroes Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.
In terms of library movie titles, most of the good ones arrive on Aug. 1. These include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Fargo, and Spawn.
Here is everything else coming to HBO and Max this month.
August 1
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
A Royal Affair (2012)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
American Gangster (2007)
Amsterdam (2022)
Angel of Mine (2019)
Animal Kingdom (2010)
Annie Hall (1977)
Antitrust (2001)
Before Midnight (2013)
Best Man Down (2013)
Beyond the Reach (2015)
Blown Away (1994)
Body of Lies (2008)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
De-Lovely (2004)
Deadfall (2012)
Death Wish II (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
F/X (1986)
F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)
Fame (2009)
Fargo (1996)
Flash of Genius (2008)
Good News (1947)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
Ice Station Zebra (1968)
Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
Inside Job (2010)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
Kill Your Darlings (2013)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Love Is Strange (2014)
Maggie’s Plan (2016)
Miss Congeniality (2000)
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Night Catches Us (2010)
Night Moves (1975)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Our Family Wedding (2010)
Out of Time (2003)
Restless (2011)
Ronin (1998)
Rubber (2010)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Shattered (1991)
Soul Plane (2004)
Spaceballs (1987)
Spawn (1997)
Stage Fright (1950)
Stan & Ollie (2018)
Star 80 (1983)
Stealing Harvard (2002)
Take Shelter (2011)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Assistant (2020)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
The Bronze (2015)
The Comedian (2016)
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
The Exception (2017)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
The Getaway (1972)
The Good Lie (2014)
The Goodbye Girl (1977)
The Hollars (2016)
The Hunted (2003)
The Illusionist (2010)
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Mean Season (1985)
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Omega Man (1971)
The Phantom (1996)
The Prince & Me (2004)
The Seagull (2018)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Wash (2001)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)
They Died with Their Boots On (1941)
This Is Elvis (1981)
Till the End of Time (1946)
Torpedo Run (1958)
Transcendence (2014)
Travels with My Aunt (1972)
Twister (1996)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Whiteout (2009)
Wild Wild West (1999)
August 3
House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)
House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)
Vlad and Niki, Season 2B
August 4
Khun Pan 3 (2023)
August 6
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)
August 7
Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)
Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)
August 8
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)
August 9
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)
Get Hard (2015)
August 10
Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
August 12
Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)
I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)
August 14
Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)
Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)
August 15
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)
Scent of Time (Max Original)
What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)
August 16
Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)
August 17
Avatar (2009)
I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)
August 18
American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)
MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)
Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)
August 20
Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)
Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)
Stand Up to Cancer
August 22
Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)
August 23
BS High (HBO Original)
Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
August 24
Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)
Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)
August 25
Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
August 27
Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)
We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
August 29
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 30
Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
August 31
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)
Leaving HBO and Max – August 2023
August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO Original)
August 12
A Very Venture Christmas (2004)
From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story (2011)
August 13
Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House (2008) (HBO Original)
August 28
Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled) (2021)
August 31
20 Feet From Stardom (2013)
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
93Queen (2018)
A Vigilante (2019)
Acts of Vengeance (2017)
Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
Airplane! (1980)
Anger Management (2003)
Basic (2003)
Best of Enemies (2015)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blue Bayou (2021)
Brokedown Palace (1999)
Bullitt (1968)
Cobra (1986)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Demolition Man (1993)
Dolores Claiborne (1995)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dunkirk (2017)
Eagle Eye (2008)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Finding Forrester (2001)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1986)
Godzilla (2014)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Going in Style (1979)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
Heist (2015)
Hellboy (2004)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)
Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Hunter Killer (2018)
I Am Love (2009)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iris (2015)
Jackson (2016)
Jersey Boys (2014)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Just Cause (1995)
King Kong (1933)
Lemon (2017)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Make Your Move (2003)
Miss March (2009)
Miss Sloane (2016)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
My Bodyguard (1980)
My Week with Marilyn (2011)
Netizens (2018)
Never Grow Old (2019)
Norma Rae (1979)
Outrage (2009)
Over the Garden Wall (2014)
Paparazzi (2004)
Ready Player One (2018)
Results (2015)
Robin Hood (1991)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
RocknRolla (2008)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
School Life (2017)
Sinister (2012)
Sleepers (1996)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Squidbillies (2004)
Tangerine (2015)
Taxi (2004)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Tequila Sunrise (1988)
Thanks for Sharing (2012)
The Accused (1988)
The Animatrix (2003)
The Big Hit (1998)
The Card Counter (2021)
The Cold Light of Day (2012)
The Crazies (2010)
The Pick-Up Artist (1987)
The Ring Two (2005)
The Sentinel (2006)
The War of the Roses (1989)
TMNT (2007)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
Whip It (2009)
White God (2015)
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014)
Wild (2014)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Woman Walks Ahead (2017)
Yogi Bear (2010)