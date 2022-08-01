HBO Max New Releases: August 2022

And just like that, winter has come again. HBO Max’s list of new releases for August 2022 is highlighted by the return of the king. Or more accurately: the return of the queen … of the Seven Kingdoms.

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21, just over three years after Game of Thrones concluded in controversial fashion with “The Iron Throne.” This new series is a prequel, depicting the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons from George R.R. Martin’s lore. When dragon fights dragon, the realm will be torn asunder. But the viewer will certainly delight in all the Targaryen action.

Though House of the Dragon is a huge deal for HBO Max, it’s a relatively quiet month otherwise on the streamer. The only other TV release of note is season 2 of Industry on Aug. 1. On the movie side of things, there are only two documentary features to speak of: The Princess (about Princess Diana) on Aug. 13 and Katrina Babies (about the aftermath of the devastating hurricane) on Aug. 24.

Of course, there are also some intriguing library titles to look forward to. August 1 sees the arrival of Ex Machina, Under the Skin, and Whiplash. Later on Belfast (Aug. 5) and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug both make their HBO debut.