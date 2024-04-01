HBO and Max New Releases: April 2024
Here's everything coming to HBO and Max in April.
Documentary fans have a lot to be excited about this month on HBO and Max. April begins with the premiere of The Synanon Fix, a docuseries that follows the rise and fall of the cult-like drug rehabilitation program Synanon. The documentary Brandy Hellville and the Cult of Fast Fashion takes a deep-dive into the controversial “one size fits most” clothing brand Brandy Mellville and the impact of fast fashion on the planet.
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th looks at the surge of political violence and anti-government sentiment that led to the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing, and the effects still felt nearly 30 years later. HBO is also returning with a second part to their popular docuseries The Jinx, with filmmakers continuing their investigation of Robert Durst.
But if documentaries aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of popular films hitting Max in April, like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the entire Harry Potter film series, and the Oscar-winning Zone of Interest.
New on HBO and Max – April 2024
April 1
- American Renegades (2018)
- Basquiat (1996)
- Black Swan (2010)
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
- Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)
- Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)
- Ceddo (1977)
- Conviction (2010)
- Deepwater Horizon (2016)
- Demonlover (2002)
- Don’t Let Go (2019)
- Elizabethtown (2005)
- Emitaï (1971)
- Eo (2022)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
- The Heroic Trio (1993)
- Hotel Artemis (2018)
- Infernal Affairs (2002)
- Infernal Affairs II (2003)
- Infernal Affairs III (2003)
- Inland Empire (2006)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Joy (2015)
- Juliet, Naked (2018)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Leap of Faith (1992)
- Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)
- Lost In Translation (2003)
- Love Affair (1939)
- Lucky (2017)
- McQueen (2018)
- Miracles (1989)
- National Security (2003)
- The New World (2006)
- Next Aisle Over (1919)
- Once Upon a Time in China (1991)
- Once Upon a Time in China (1992)
- Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
- The Power of Film (2024)
- Pride and Glory (2008)
- Ronin (1998)
- Safe Haven (2013)
- A Sammy in Siberia (1919)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
- The Sea of Trees (2016)
- A Serious Man (2009)
- The Social Network (2010)
- Source Code (2011)
- The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)
- Spring Fever (1919)
- The Square (2017)
- The Strangers (2008)
- The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
- A Tale of Springtime (1990)
- A Tale of Winter (1992)
- A Tale of Summer (1996)
- A Tale of Autumn (1998)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (2019)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Trial (1962)
- The Unknown (1927)
- Victor Frankenstein (2015)
- The Watermelon Woman (1996)
- Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)
- Whiteout (2009)
- Winter’s Tale (2014)
- Wipeout, Season 2A
- Youth (2015)
- Zero Days (2016)
- Zola (2021)
April 2
- Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
April 3
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
- Take My Tumor (TLC)
April 4
- Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
- HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
April 5
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
April 6
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
- Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
- Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
April 7
- Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)
April 9
- Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
- Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) (Cartoon Network)
April 10
- Bail Jumpers (ID)
April 11
- Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)
April 13
- Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
- Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
April 14
- 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
- The Sympathizer (HBO Original)
April 16
- 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
- An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
April 18
- Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original)
- Homefront (2013)
- Men (2022)
April 19
- HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)
April 21
- Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
- The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
April 22
- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
- The Green Planet (BBC)
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One (2024)
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
- Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
April 23
- Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
- The Losers (2010)
- Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
April 24
- Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)
April 26
- Caught! (Discovery Channel)
- United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
- We’re Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
April 28
- Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)