Halo: What Is the Flood in the Season 2 Finale?

Although the Flood might seem like its made up of mindless zombie-like creatures, this species is actually highly intelligent and connected through a hivemind known as the Gravemind that grows more potent and powerful the more it consumes. The Gravemind essentially commands all Flood forms during an outbreak. You should probably expect to eventually meet a version of the hivemind on the show.

Sounds terrifying, right? To make matters worse, we learn the Flood was actually the reason the Forerunner race that preceded both humanity and the Covenant went extinct in the first place. Millennia before the events of the game, the Flood succeeded in spreading itself throughout the galaxy and the Forerunners created the Halo rings as a failsafe to prevent the parasite from spreading further. The Forerunners were forced to activate the rings, wiping out all sentient life, including themselves, disrupting the Flood’s food source long enough for them to die out, aside from a few specimens kept quarantined inside the rings themselves.

Because the Forerunners insisted on keeping these specimens a secret, the Flood once again became a threat thousands of years later. In the first game, the Covenant accidentally unlocks a Flood containment facility on the Halo ring, awakening the long-dormant survivors. When the UNSC later stumbles on the site, they discover first hand how deadly this parasite can be.

The Flood exists in a variety of forms, the smallest being dust-sized spores that can be unwittingly inhaled by potential hosts. Before finding a host, the Flood can also grow from tadpoles to pods (the primary form of infector, hunts hosts on the ground) to seeders (deploys airborne spores for infection through tentacles). Once they find a being to infect, the Flood can then transform the host’s biomass into whatever the Gravemind needs, with most forms being large, hulking monstrosities.

No matter what form they come in, the Flood pose a great threat to both the Covenant and the UNSC. With the ability to absorb and assimilate their hosts’ memories and intelligence, this parasitic organism is a formidable enemy for all lifeforms. Both Master Chief and Makee will learn that soon enough.