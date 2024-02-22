Halo Season 2 Episode 4’s Big Death Confirms This Show Doesn’t Like the Games

In the original Halo game, Captain Keyes bravely leads what forces he has left after the Autumn crash lands on the ring, fighting the Covenant alongside his Marines and Master Chief. Later, he’s also the one who (accidentally) discovers the Flood, the parasitic alien lifeforms the Halo rings were actually built to contain. While Keyes is infected by the parasite, turning him into a grotesque mass of flesh, he refuses to give into the Flood’s mental manipulation and reveal information that would allow them to get off the ring. Keyes withstanding this torture buys Master Chief and Cortana enough time to stop the Flood by blowing up the Autumn’s reactors and destroying the ring. It’s also the neural implant inside Keyes’ head that allows the heroes to destroy the ring in the first place.

In other words, Keyes’ role in the game version of what’s presumably to come on the show is an important one. One could be an optimist and assume that the TV series has decided to excise Keyes from these events because it’s landed on a fresh, unexpected, and perhaps more exciting way to tell this particular story. But that’s not really been true of any of its deviations so far…

The Halo TV series exists on the Silver Timeline, an alternate universe where the team at Paramount is free to tell the story of Halo in any way it sees fit without clashing with the games people love. So far, that’s meant deep dives into the UNSC’s war crimes and the dark origins of ONI’s Spartan program, an admirable attempt to expand the lore of the games and bring in material from the books but that unfortunately slowed the show down to a crawl in its first season. It’s also meant getting to know Insurrectionists like Soren (Bokeen Woodbine) and Kwan (Yerin Ha), the people Spartans were originally created to oppress, but those characters have at the best of times felt like diversions before getting back to the Master Chief scenes — which honestly aren’t great, either.

No, I’m not mad that John-117 walks around without a helmet or that sometimes he strips his armor off to fuck. Fair enough, let good-looking Pablo Schreiber act, guys. But the show’s Master Chief has largely felt like he’s on an eternal timeout, barely seen with an assault rifle in his hand or elbowing Grunts in the face. While the games strike the right balance between hinting at the sad, broody guy behind the helmet and the killing machine who eats Elites for breakfast, the show has zoomed way in on the former, giving us a Spartan who’s more prone to mope around an ONI facility and ask to see the manager than stop the Covenant from wiping out all sentient life in the galaxy.

It all begs the question: who exactly was this show created for? The series has so often ignored what makes the games so beloved for what seems like arbitrary reasons that it’s hard to believe they’ve made it for Halo fans at all.

Then again, perhaps the Fall of Reach, and the death of Admiral Keyes, is meant to be the wake up call Chief (and the show) needs to finally kick things into gear and finish the fight. It’s just too bad one of the original game’s most important character won’t be around to see it through.