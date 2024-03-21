Halo Season 2 Episode 8 Wastes One of the Best Parts of the Game

The tension builds as Master Chief makes his way through an eerie Halo structure littered with Covenant corpses, although it’s unclear who killed them. Chief hears creepy noises in the hallways and encounters a crazed Marine who shoots at Master Chief when he approaches, screaming that he won’t allow himself to be “turned into one of those things.” It becomes increasingly clear that this sci-fi shooter you’ve been playing for hours now is about to mutate into something much darker.

Then John enters a room littered with dead, dismembered Marines, their blood smeared on the walls around you. It’s there that Chief finds the recording that reveals the terrible truth: Keyes and his men encountered something much more horrifying than Covenant forces at this site, which is actually a containment zone and not a weapons cache at all. In the agonizing final seconds of the recording, you watch as the Marines are swarmed by a horde of creatures unlike any you’ve faced so far. And it’s just after you learn the fate of Keyes’ men that the game gives you back the controls and sends the Flood your way.

While the game’s dated graphics perhaps dulls the reveal a bit in 2024, it was terrifying stuff on the original Xbox in 2001. The Flood storyline doesn’t let up from there either, essentially turning everything you thought you knew about the Halo ring on its head. It becomes the real thrust of the second half of the story, as Master Chief first works with AI frenemy 343 Guilty Spark to activate the Halo ring and then later to stop the ring from firing and wiping out all sentient life in the galaxy. Along the way, you have to fight through increasingly bigger parasite hordes, including one level that leaves you in the dark except for the light of your flashlight and the flying AI guiding you through the map.

There are of course hints in the Halo season 2 finale that we’ll still get to see a version of the Master Chief and Guilty Spark stuff on the show and that the Flood is still waiting in the depths of the Silver Timeline‘s version of the ring.

“I’m glad you’re here, although I knew you would be,” Guilty Spark tells John in the final seconds of the finale. “It’s awake because you are here. You are here because it is awake. It’s been down there all this time, waiting to meet you in the dark. I’ll be watching.”

We know what’s down there, but something’s been lost by letting the Flood loose so soon beyond the confines of the ringworld. An outbreak on Onyx means that no matter what Chief and Cortana do on the ring, the Flood’s already escaped and is spreading, robbing us of the frantic third-act race against time that the game did so well. Even if we always knew it was coming, the heightened tension as the characters inched closer to that terrible discovery could have potentially made for some great sci-fi horror TV. Instead, we got a pretty paint-by-the-numbers base under siege sequence that I’ve seen on The Walking Dead countless times.