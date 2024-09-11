Good Omens Season 3 Production Delayed

Filming was originally scheduled to begin in January 2025 on the next instalment of Prime Video’s Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, but Deadline reports that work has been halted while it understands that discussions are held “about possible production changes”.

No official spokesperson has commented on the reason for the delay, which follows Disney’s decision to halt plans for a feature film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book last week. The news comes in the wake of a series of sexual assault allegations made against Gaiman, the showrunner and co-author of the 1990 novel on which the Good Omens TV series is based. Gaiman has denied the allegations, which were first reported on a podcast by Tortoise Media in July 2024.

Good Omens was renewed for a third and final season in December 2023, and Neil Gaiman announced that he was writing it in April 2024. Gaiman wrote the six-episode first season solo, and co-wrote the second season with BBC Radio 4 comedy writer John Finnemore. The season was already without an announced director after the unexplained departure of seasons one and two director Douglas Mackinnon (Doctor Who, Sherlock, Line of Duty) in October 2023.

It’s one of several projects currently in development and production based on works by Gaiman, including the second season of comic book adaptation The Sandman for Netflix. At the time of writing, no official updates have been given on that show’s status, which resumed filming in November 2023 after SAG-AFTRA strike-related delays.